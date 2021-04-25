



In Google Chrome, you can select a site and blacklist it from Google Search. All you need is an extension. And if you are looking to block your site from google search, there is an easy way, here is what you have to do.

If you are plagued by websites in Google search results, you can remove them from the list to improve the user experience. There are some nice Chrome extensions available. uBlacklist blocks the specified site from appearing in Google search results.

How to block a site from Google search in Chrome [PC/Mac]

Then go to the site you want to block from the search results (such as facebook.com). Click the block toolbar icon in the upper right corner as shown. If you don’t see this icon, click the extension icon to pin the uBlacklist.

[ブロック]Click to blacklist your site.

That’s all you have to do. Now, every time you search Google, the sites you add to uBlacklist will be blocked from the search results. You can add multiple sites to your block list and exclude them from Google search.

Repeat the steps to unlock the site[ブロックを解除]Click.

As shown in the figure[このサイトをブロックする]You can also click the button to block the site directly on the search results page.

Blocking rules can be specified either as a match pattern (such as *: //*.example.com/*) or a regular expression (such as /example.(net|org)/). You can use Google Drive or Dropbox to sync rulesets between devices and subscribe to public rulesets.

