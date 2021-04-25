Warzone players report seemingly random permanent bans





It’s like another wave of Call of Duty, as multiple players have reported that they have unfairly deleted their accounts. Warzone ban is already underway.

Call of Duty: Warzone innocent players report fraudsters unfairly targeting permanently banned accounts. Warzone made a strong first impression when it was launched last year. The long-awaited Season 3 launch arrived on April 22nd, restarting Battle Royale’s iconic Verdance map in the 1980s. The new map appeared after nuclear weapons completely erased the previous expression. The Verdansk ’84 is equipped with new equipment and weapons that players can use as they explore new environments.

It’s been clear for some time that developers Raven Software and Activision are working towards a big finale to implement Season 3. Rumors of the new Warzone map have been around for quite some time. However, there are already some issues. In typical Warzone fashion, glitches are currently influencing the experience. Some players have found their way under a stadium where they can prey on unprotected enemies, completely invisible. Players can only expect this to be a sign that it will come in the second half of Season 3. Warzone has a significant proportion of fraud and glitch-related issues similar to those mentioned above. In particular, cheating remains a big problem.

Activision has been proactive in dealing with people who it considers to be fraudsters. This does not mean that a player who is permanently banned from Battle Royale is always guilty. According to GameRant, some Warzone players are experiencing seemingly random bans. Some of this is due to the latest updates. Activision has taken an initiative to ban thousands of accounts linked to fraudsters. Unfortunately, innocent players seem to be in dire straits. Warzone player Okami13_ posted an image on Twitter of a notification he received from Activision notifying him that his account was completely banned. Players claim they did not have a third-party program open during play. Twitter users have found examples of similar incidents on the Reddit thread. All this suggests that innocent players are accidentally banned.

Bans have become a common practice in Warzone to combat the frequency of fraud. So far, thousands of Warzone players have been virtually banned. Much of the player’s regret is not the first time an innocent player has been targeted with a real scammer. The developer has not responded to this issue.

Activision has a zero tolerance policy on bans. In other words, the removal of each player seems to be permanent and final. This usually means that the player does not have the opportunity to withdraw the ban. However, Warzone bans have previously been successfully overturned. These decisions require evidence in the player’s favor. Some players may need to create another account if they want to continue playing. This means you will lose all saved progress and rewards earned. Warzone players caught up in this latest mess may want it to never happen.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC.

Source: GameRant, Okami13_

