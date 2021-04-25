About 1,000 Israeli startups operating in Europe, new report shows





Israeli tech companies employ 24,223 European citizens

A new report aimed at clarifying the scope of Israeli start-ups in the European market shows that 912 companies currently operate in 28 European countries. Most are active in the United Kingdom, with 405 companies hiring more than 6,000 locals, followed by Germany and France.

Traditionally, expansion and integration into the American market is considered the goal of Israeli tech companies, but the report shows a significant number of companies already operating in Europe.

Majority [of companies] Looking at the US market, Yotam Tzuker, who heads business development for Israeli technology-centric headhunting company CQ Global, told The Media Line. CQ Global participated in the production of the report. But in recent years, local tech departments have begun to look to the European department, says Tzuker.

Various factors indicate the direction of the enterprise to the continent. The European market is a huge market, which makes Tzuker stand out, and its size allows for great growth potential not found within the narrow boundaries of Israel. He explains that the fact that Europe is imminent compared to the United States plays a major role. You can fly to London, the business center of Europe, farthest from Israel in 5 hours. This proximity makes it easier to take the first step and move into Europe, which is useful if you need to relocate your employees. Also, importantly, the differences between time zones are minimized. A similar time zone means that it is very easy to serve and make available to potential and existing clients without having to be physically in Europe.

Aside from geographical proximity, Tzuker adds that there are certain cultural similarities compared to, for example, the Far East. We are familiar with European culture. We met Europeans, and we know how to manage ourselves in a European environment, he says.

Optimove, an Israeli company that uses artificial intelligence to provide innovative and comprehensive customer management solutions, is one such company, with an office in London and about 50% of its revenue. From a European client.

Moshe Demri, general manager of Optimove’s London branch, told The Media Line that doing business with the United Kingdom is easier, at least compared to the United States. When it comes to supporting large clients, he says, time zones make it easier than anything else. The ability to spend a few days a week in the client’s office was very easy at first.

Demli also points out the potential for significant expansion in the UK market. He added that administratively it was easy to get into the UK. Arranging work permits for Israeli staff to open and move to new offices was relatively easy. Compared to the United States, he says the transfer process is much shorter, easier, and cheaper. It allowed us to move small teams relatively quickly and start recruiting locals, and it really paved the way for us to Europe, he said.

Demli points out the additional benefits of acting in the European market compared to, for example, the Asian market. According to Tzuker, you can build an entity or operation in one place and basically have access to over 20 other markets in the EU.

Technology companies operating in Europe belong to various sub-sectors. The largest segment is IT and software companies, Internet companies make up the fifth, and Clean Tech and Communications each account for about 10%.

Additional contributors to the report are Adi Barel and Yoni Levenfeld of EIT Hub Israel. It is part of the EU’s large European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), which seeks to promote innovation on the continent, and is due to the inhabitants of the continent. Founded in 2019, the Israeli hub was created to be a bridge between the local startup scene and EU stakeholders.

Levenfeld explained that another reason Israeli companies are interested in Europe is subsidies from the EU. 16% of companies asked by researchers say they received support from EU grants. Levenfeld points out the large European Horizon 2020 fund, which has more than 80 billion to invest in innovative projects, from technology companies to research projects, and has been accepting applications from Israeli companies. Following its program, which ended in 2020, Horizon Europe, with a budget of 95.5 billion, is now active and aims to promote innovation in specific areas strategically defined by the European Union. .. [important] To humanity, he told the media line.

Another advantage of the EU is the high level of regulation on environmentally friendly technologies.Especially regarding the climate[-related technologies]You can see that Europe is far ahead of Israel. Solar energy companies wishing to connect to the city grid give an example that it is much easier to connect in Europe than in their home country.

Demli emphasized a perhaps surprising plus for Europe, but the author of the report did not mention the cost of employment. He explained that Britain is attractive in terms of cost. It’s a lot cheaper to hire someone, be it an engineer or a sales person, compared to New York.

Levenfeld, who works for an EU agency, summarized Europe’s interest in local industries in three terms: technology, talent and know-how. EU and Israeli Enterprises European customers are first looking for Israeli innovative technology. The know-how they are trying to absorb has to do with the integration of new technologies. Here in Israel there are ways and practices of innovation, Levenfeld explained. For example, a Spanish giant wants to develop a department focused on innovation, so he said he is working with them to learn how to engage with the startup ecosystem.

He explained that some European companies are also coming to Israel to learn how to expand to the world level. Due to the small size of Israel, all the companies growing here are outward-looking, which is what EU companies want to learn.

Despite the long list of benefits and opportunities found in the prosperous relationship between Israeli technology and Europe, the US market dominance does not seem to go anywhere. Optimotive also has an office in New York, despite the importance of the European market. Demri needs to participate in that market. I want to play in Major League Baseball, but it’s clearly the United States. However, the majority of companies asked are hoping to grow and hire more employees in their European offices. The report itself is intended not only as a benchmark for activity, but also as a tool for interested Europeans and Israelis seeking to add to prosperous cooperation. According to Tzuker, there is no reason why the European market should not be so important.

