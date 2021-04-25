Metal Gear fans need to play these games





Even if the rumors about the resurgence of Metal Gear Solid are true, fans will probably have to wait for a while. These games will help you spend your time.

Once again, rumors are widespread about the possibility of Metal Gear Solid returning to the PlayStation console. With multiple unfounded leaks, former Snake voice actor David Hayter has shown that Konami is in the process of working on the Metal Gear Solid project. Fans are anxious to come back. With the thrill of tactical spy action, the series has become famous for its delivery.

Rumors vary widely from remakes of Metal Gear Solid to ports in the Metal Gear Solid HD collection, but even if these turn out to be true, until gamers can get what they know. Will take a considerable amount of time. Fortunately, Metal Gear Solid has left its mark on the game, and there’s no shortage of titles to regain some of the magic of the series. There are several titles that will keep fans until Konami reveals the future of the series.

Hitman 3

Hitman 3 perfects the rewards of stealth-based gameplay and provides players with a myriad of ways to assassinate their targets. Large, open set pieces allow players to look for information, disguise themselves, get new weapons, learn target schedules, and manipulate the environment to their advantage. There is a sense of accomplishment by shadowing the prey and discovering the habit of making the character unique. When it’s time to raid, it feels calculated and earned. Alternatively, if the player prefers (or if the initial plan fails prematurely), they can burn the gun. Hitman 3 makes a smooth transition between stealth gameplay and action gameplay.

Hitman 3 was released in January this year and has been well received since its launch. Available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia.

Sprinter cell: Blacklist

Splinter Cell: The Blacklist contains many of the same elements that players love about the Metal Gear Solid series. The title is played from a third-party perspective and focuses on stealth gameplay, supporting different approaches and problem-solving in achieving goals. Players can interact with the environment in a variety of ways, including passing through the entire game segment without being discovered by enemies and firing light sources to make it easier to sneak up. In fact, Splinter Cell has long been a modern and competitor to Metal Gear Solid since the original title was released a year after Metal Gear Solid 2: Liberty’s son. The two series refer to each other many times.

Blacklist is the latest title in the series and was released in 2013 for PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Wii U.

Batman: Arkham Series

Batman: In Arkham’s game, players fighting to save Gotham from a particular fate are put into a hated Crusader suit. The title prioritizes stealth, and Batman often fights against groups of enemies who are unaware of his presence. Players pick off enemies, trap areas of the map, and lure and eliminate Goon. In most cases, encounters can only be resolved with stealth, but there is always the option of jumping into the mayhem and defeating the rest of the bad guys. Backing up his martial arts abilities, Batman has an array of gadgets that can be used both inside and outside the battle.

The first game in the series, Arkham Asylum, was released in 2009. Its sequel, Arkham City, was released in 2011, and its final game, Arkham Knight, was released in 2015. The Batman Arkham collection contains three main entries: Xbox One and PlayStation 4; PC players must purchase the titles separately.

Last of us

The Last of Us blends stealth-based gameplay with a fresh take of zombie apocalypse. A world devastated by fungal-based infections that turn most of the population into creatures adjacent to zombies is on the verge of collapse. Players embark on a journey across the United States, encountering monsters born of both this infection and human despair. When players try to cobble together enough resources to protect themselves as needed, they often lure enemies into a favorable position or sneak up undetected. Stealth is at the forefront of experience, but the run-and-gun approach is always at the table when supply is available.

The Last of Us will be released on PlayStation 3 in 2013, and a remastered version will appear on PlayStation 4 the following year.

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 4 takes full advantage of the stealth elements of Metal Gear Solid and tweaks them to the settings of World War II. Basically, the game revolves around using a reliable sniper rifle to eliminate targets and achieve goals, but this entry in the series is deeper than its predecessor. Levels are larger, more open, more vertical, and players are free to move and position. There are also a wider range of weapons, many of which work with the series’ impressive X-ray killcam features. With the addition of some formidable enemy AI and additional stealth features, you’ll get World War II contemporary closest to the existing Metal Gear Solid.

Sniper Elite 4 was released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2017. It was ported to Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia in 2020.

