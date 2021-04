Better service for Changning’s overseas talent

Tigon

Hongqiao area in Changning District

Reliable Changning companies enjoy priorities in applying for various local permits to foreign professionals in pilot operations to further attract global talent and investment.

Downtown explores credit management systems to improve services to international professionals.

Reliable employers do not need to submit foreign expert documents such as police customs clearance certificates. The administrative approval process is also shortened.

However, these lost credits will be blacklisted, the district government announced at a quarterly investment promotion meeting on Sunday.

At the meeting, the district announced the latest steps to further optimize the business environment.

In the newly announced measures, a single service window will be opened for overseas experts to apply for work and residence permits, and a special service window will be opened at the Red Bridge Overseas Human Resources Service Center in Shinchuji. He will accurately provide high-priced bespoke service. End foreign experts.

Foreign scientific researchers and doctoral graduates can apply for a 10-year visa as well as their family members.

Foreign experts are encouraged to open a startup in Changning. Entrepreneurs and their team members can apply for a work permit at an innovation park, incubator, or maker space.

Tigon

Linkong Economic Demonstration Zone

The Hongqiao Friendship League for international professionals launches many social events to collaborate with each other and the locals.

In addition, 20 companies in the aviation services, Internet Plus, life services, fashion and innovation, fintech, and health sectors will operate in a long-term manner with a total investment of approximately 11 billion yuan (US $ 1.7 billion). I signed it.

H-world, a technology company that provides digital solutions for hotels, will help drive the digital transformation of Changning hotels while promoting the digital yuan, especially during the upcoming Double Five Shopping Festival. Said Liu Xinxin, CEO of the company.

Liu told the conference that 55 hotels in H-world had completed digital refurbishment by May and the company is ready to provide digital technology to other hotel operators. Based on its digital technology, customers can check in and check out automatically within 30 seconds.

She added that the RMB promotion is expected to allow global participants at the China International Import Expo to experience the convenience of digital currencies.

Changning features a rainbow bridge transport hub that handled 266 million travelers in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The area is home to the Red Bridge International Airport and the 100-year-old Red Bridge and Yuyuan Road, with more than 900 historic garden villas.

Changning’s deputy director, Zhang Wei, said the district has become one of the best options for domestic and foreign investors due to its optimized business environment, digital transformation, and further openness and innovation. It states.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos