2021 iMessage: What You Can Learn From WhatsApp and Other Messaging Apps





While waiting for a significant iOS 14.5 update, details of a larger iOS 15 update scheduled for the end of the year were leaked in a Bloomberg report. This suggests that Apple is working on an iMessage upgrade. To compete with global messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

As Forbes explained, iMessage is superior to other messaging apps in some categories, given its end-to-end encryption and continuous back-end improvements through iOS 14. iMessage works very well across Apple’s device ecosystem, allowing you to sync and interact with messages on large and small screens.

So what can Apple learn from its rival messaging services?

There are clear answers and new evidence, such as bringing iMessage to Android what Apple has resisted for most of the decade. Extending it to another mobile operating system can be seen as losing features specific to the iPhone or iPad.

However, less obvious changes may revolve around the direction of “social media.” Bloomberg reported on the evolutionary direction of many messaging services such as WhatsApp and Line. Here’s a great way iMessage could evolve from a similarly robust messaging service to more.

(Image credit: Future)

When we say “social media,” we don’t necessarily expect iMessage to be completely Facebook, but given how the social media side is pervading other messaging services, Apple is finally following suit. That makes sense. Most messaging apps meet some basic “social media” requirements for exchanging messages, photos, and videos directly with other users, but have added other ways of public sharing and expression. There are also things.

For example, WhatsApp and Line have personal profiles that appear to other contacts, allowing users to view status messages and keep some content history across the timeline (whether posts or stories). .. This reveals a personal story with the opportunity for other users to interact with each other.

If you choose to share your fitness activities with your health app contacts, Apple has already laid the foundations for some of these interactions and will be asked to respond when training is complete. The reverse is also true. It makes sense to exchange or publicly post similar activities, even if they aren’t tracked on Apple devices or products.

There are other social media features that iMessage is already prepared to involve, already interacting with more complex conversations such as group messaging and message replies. It also seems to have a well-integrated and secure payment system via Apple Pay, ready to empower public exchanges like Facebook Marketplace.

(Image credit: Apple Inc) iMessage on Android: Will it happen?

iMessage hasn’t been available on Android since it was introduced in iOS 5 in 2011. For the same reasons that are most commonly offered each year, limiting iMessage to Apple devices ensures sender-to-receiver security and end-to-end encryption. .. After iPhone Elitism has grown around people who can have iMessage-enabled “blue bubble” conversations, just to get rid of the “green bubble” that tells Apple device users that the conversation took place via SMS. , Android users crave iMessage.

We are saying it differently now. A document published as a result of the Epic Games v. Apple proceedings in the United States revealed in 2013 that the SVP of Apple Software and Services insisted that iMessage should be cross-platform. Other executives who claimed iMessage was the “most difficult # 1” [reason] Leave the world of Apple. “

Apple continues to compete for the top slots of most smartphones sold annually, with device revenue of $ 81 billion in Q1 2021 quarterly revenue for iPhones, Macs and iPads (Apple smartphones alone). With $ 65 billion) continuing to break records, these Apple executives were familiar with keeping iMessage exclusively within the company’s ecosystem as another added value.

But keeping iMessage on your Apple device makes life easier for Apple. No effort over compatibility concerns or security issues. There is no hassle chat migration between operating systems. This is a feature that will appear 12 years after WhatsApp was first released.

In other words, we’re not betting on iMessage’s growth into “social media” and demanding Apple to expand into the Android user base. In particular, devices continue to be sold in ever-expanding markets, such as Apple’s fastest-growing China. Revenue growth from December 2019 to December 2020, according to the first quarter 2021 earnings report. Apple can leave a bubble of environmentally friendly envy for Android users by simply extending iMessage for all iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac users.

For the sake of clarity, iMessage may not change significantly in iOS 15, but Bloomberg reports that the upgrade is still in the early stages of development and a major update (probably its own iOS 15.5). It may come “later”, whether or not a few months later. A few years later, it’s impossible to say.

