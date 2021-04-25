Digital transformation spurs China’s quality growth





In addition to the use of cash and digital payment platforms such as Alipay and WeChat Pay, attendees of the 4th Digital China Summit will be charged another digital yuan (RMB) if they want to buy bottled water or snacks at the conference venue. There are payment options.

When you download the mobile app and deposit RMB, the money will automatically be converted to digital format. The payment process is as easy as scanning a QR code in the app, similar to a digital wallet, and transactions take place in real time. China has started piloting digital currencies in many cities.

At the two-day summit on Sunday in Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian Province in eastern China, digital technologies such as blockchain, 5G, AI, and big data will be held under the theme of “stimulating and launching new dynamics of data factors.” Introducing the latest developments and applications. A new journey in digital China. “

It aims to increase industry interaction and build a collaborative platform. Leading technology companies such as Huawei, Alibaba and Tencent have brought cutting-edge products here, and participants are gathering here to accumulate knowledge about improving electronic governance and building smarter societies.

China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) emphasizes the development of the digital economy by promoting deep integration with the real economy and building an internationally competitive digital industry cluster, and high quality growth. promotes it.

In the keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the summit, Huang Kunming, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the director of public relations of the CPC Central Committee, emphasized the importance of pursuing oneself. -Reliable, innovation-driven, high-quality development in advancing the construction of Digital China.

Realization of the real economy

The use of digital technology has helped China tackle the COVID-19 epidemic in many scenarios such as contact tracing, fever triage, and telemedicine. Today, China is pushing for a closer integration of digital technology and the real economy, upgrading industries and paving the way for high quality development.

The trend of smart manufacturing has swept the country. At the sportswear giant ANTA Sports’ smart factory in Xiamen, workers no longer have to bundle their garments and carry them to the next processing site.

This workshop leverages industrial automation, big data and the Internet of Things to perform auto-coordination, integrated logistics and intelligent sorting among more than 12 features.

The smart hanging system moves clothes within the workshop and moves to another floor for the next step, freeing workers from previous hard work.

“Inspired by the Shinkansen when designing the system, we are now able to track the movement of the production process to each” stop “,” said Zhong Xueliang, project manager at the factory.

Zhong says that each component that comes out of the system is standardized and its quality is guaranteed. This system can reduce the process of making a piece of clothing from at least half a month to at least three and a half hours.

The Xiamen factory is just one of many new smart factories in China. In Quanzhou, Fujian’s manufacturing hub, more than 1,500 large companies are undergoing digital transformation.

“Digitalization helps improve labor productivity and per capita economic productivity,” said Professor Yang Shueshan of Peking University. “It is imperative to integrate digital technology with physical factories and the real economy.”

Supporting rural revitalization

Ke Hong, head of the White Tiger Village in Fuzhou, has seen his work become much more efficient with the help of 5G-connected sensors and cameras installed around the village. He can use them to monitor the operation of infrastructure such as streetlight posts, parking lots, and manhole covers.

Digital technology also enables village community workers to provide better health care to older people, especially those living alone and at high risk of illness.

Ke Shunjun, 78, wears a wristband provided by the village to track real-time physiological data. In the event of an emergency, medical staff will be notified immediately.

“All my kids work outside the village, so my family and I have been relieved since I got the wristband,” he said.

White Tiger’s smart villages give a glimpse of how digital technology is permeating and reforming rural areas of China as China shifts its focus from poverty alleviation to rural revitalization.

Smart farming is another bell of a more environmentally friendly and more productive future. The 5G-backed smart tea farm in Fu’an, eastern China, has more than 100 cameras, most of which are connected to 5G networks and monitor the field 24 hours a day, so the plants Diseases and pests can occur. According to system engineer Liu Shengquan, he has been a tea farmer for over 30 years and is immediately detected.

As a result, the use of pesticides can be significantly reduced, and revenue per mu (about 0.067 hectares) could increase by 300 yuan (about US $ 46) per year to 500 yuan, Liu said. I am.

“Data will be a new resource for agribusiness,” said Chang Zu Jin, deputy director of the Fukuyasu Nonken Group, a local state-owned agricultural company. “Digital agriculture is leading new development opportunities and is expected to achieve significant growth.”

