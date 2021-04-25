Ford announces new lighting system in the next step for vehicle safety





This technology uses real-time GPS location data to accurately identify the corners of the road ahead.A complex algorithm then calculates the trajectory and speed of the vehicle and adjusts the direction of the headlights accordingly.

Michael Coher, Ford’s European lighting research engineer, said the new technology is the “next step” to improving road safety.

He states: “The predictive lighting technology we are currently developing means that one day driving in the dark will be as easy as following the headlights.

“This new map and location-based system is the next step in our quest to make driving at night less difficult and stressful than during the day.”

In 2018, Ford became the first brand to introduce lighting that reads road and lane signs.

The tool is included in the new Ford Focus, claiming to “react faster” than the driver’s steering input.

Older tools wanted to avoid relying on GPS systems, which they say do not accurately reflect road layouts in many areas.

A study conducted by Ford at the time found that 81% of drivers were afraid to drive after dark.

In another German poll, 53% said that not pedestrians or biking was the greatest fear when traveling in the dark.

Experts say the risk of getting involved in a fatal collision is three times higher at night.

In 2018, Koher said: “The dream is that driving at night is no more difficult than driving during the day.

“Our latest lighting technology is part of our plan to make it happen.

“Across Europe, 15% of road layouts change each year.

“GPS is incredibly useful. Use signs to read the road for the latest information available.”

