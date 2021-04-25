Android users want Google to maintain this new eye-saving feature on Android 12.





One of the new features in Android 12 Developer Preview 3 is a setting called “Extra Dim” discovered by Droid-Life. As the name implies, this causes the device’s display to dim beyond the normal dim point. Google used to call this setting “reduce bright colors” or “reduce brightness”, but the new name makes it easier to understand. According to Google, “Extra Dim” makes the screen easier to read and “useful at the default minimum of smartphones”. “The brightness is still too bright”, if you are using your smartphone at night or “in a dark room before bedtime”. By switching the “Extra Dim” menu, you can keep this feature enabled even after you turn your smartphone off and then back on. When on, you can use the slider to change how it darkens.

ExtraDim is added to Android 12 Developer Preview 3 to take your Android device into a dim world

“Extra Dim” shortcut is used on Android[クイック設定]You can also create it for a menu. Or[設定]>[ユーザー補助]>[ExtraDim]You can also go to to use the function. The toggle switch can be used for another shortcut that uses the volume keys on the handset. Of course, Google is only testing this now, hoping to reach the final version through the beta process and seeing all potential new features removed.

“Extradim” is a setting switch needed when dark mode or other tools cannot prevent the retina from melting. Let’s hope Google keeps this as another useful feature of Android user weapons.

