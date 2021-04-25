Border Zone: Why does innovation stop at the Mexican border?





Borderlands is a weekly summary of development in the world of cross-border trucking and trade between the United States and Mexico. This week: Why does innovation stop at the Mexican border? Arkansaw’s trucking business expands to Texas. Samsara has released a fuel economy report. And VW will start exporting Taos from Mexico.

Why does innovation stop at the Mexican border?

While working at Coyote Logistics, Matt Silver said that one of the most important things he learned about trade between the United States and Mexico was the lack of a Transport Management System (TMS) capable of handling cross-border cargo. Said.

Silver, co-founder and CEO of FreightTech’s Forager, said it was like fitting a square peg into a round hole.

Silver started working at Coyote Logistics about 10 years ago. His father, Jeff Silver, was founded in 2006 and sold to UPS in 2015. Silver said he learned a lot from Coyote and helped establish the Mexican division.

According to Silver, he learned a lot about the unique headaches and challenges faced by North American shippers. That’s why I started Forager, to address some of these challenges with new and innovative technologies.

Forager is a Chicago-based cross-border logistics technology platform founded in 2018. To address the technology gap, Forager launched SCOUT, a cross-border booking and pricing platform for both companies, in October 2019.

According to Silver, TMS and SCOUT have been built to manage cross-border cargo and place markets on top of it.

According to the US Census Bureau, Mexico is the second largest commodity trading partner in the United States, with a total of $ 538.1 billion (two-way) traded in 2020. China was number one with $ 558.1 billion and Canada was number three with $ 525.8 billion.

In 2020, more than 6.3 million commercial trucks crossed the US-Mexico border, according to the US Department of Transportation Statistics. This includes approximately 3 million vehicles that have passed the border crossing in Laredo, Texas.

Outbound bids in Laredo, Texas (OTVI.LRD) increased slightly weekly and moderately year-on-year (graph: FreightWavesSONAR. Click here for more information on FreightWavesSONAR).

One of the cross-border transportation challenges that he noticed while in Coyote was that innovation often stopped at the US-Mexico border, Mr. Silver said.

Since 2015, venture capital firms have invested approximately $ 28 billion in logistics start-ups, according to a McKinsey & Co report.

Venture capitalist investment and logistics start-up investment could amount to $ 160 billion in the last three years alone, Silver said.

Most of the technology investment is made north of the US border. All the money invested in Optimus Prime, Roadsmart, Transfix, and even Uberfreight is often chasing the domestic market, with little investment. A cross-border market, according to Silver. Cross-border investment isn’t that much yet, as many don’t understand it.

Mr Silver said the turmoil and complexity of cross-border Mexican cargo lies in the number of various entities involved.

For domestic shipping, there is usually one carrier, pick-up location, and final destination. Standard US-Mexico cross-border shipments include pickup facilities, Mexican carriers, border carriers, Mexican customs brokers, US customs brokers, US carriers, and end-destination facilities. included.

According to Silver, different parties across different countries and different systems find it very difficult to organize their thoughts on something, not to mention organizing all the shipping information. .. Here, from a technical point of view, I focused on the complexity of cross-border cargo as a sort of clear leader in this area at this point.

Forager recently launched a cross-border luggage board for carriers to access luggage between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

When the Foragers roadboard was launched in mid-February, more than 400 active carriers were interacting in the market in the first quarter. Currently, there are approximately 2,900 carriers registered or certified in the system.

According to Silver, carriers did not have a bed to look for cross-border cargo and no place to provide self-service. This assists carriers who are bidding on cargo. Their booking loads themselves. It makes their business more efficient. They are also getting control. They have the ability to choose whatever load they want or don’t want.

Arkansaw’s trucking business expands to Texas

Transportation company Woodfield Inc. Has a regional operations center and dispatch office at the TexAmericas Center in Texarkana, Texas.

Based in Camden, Arkansas, Woodfield will lease 1,500 square feet of space for offices and 10 spaces for trailer trucks over a total of three acres.

The Woodfields facility at the TexAmericas Center will be the location of the company’s regional transportation department and its fleet management office on the road.

Woodfield offers heavy / professional services for long-distance dry van transportation and flatbed truck transportation on areas and roads. The company serves the Midwest, the East Coast, and the Southern United States.

Samsara Releases Fuel Economy Benchmark Report

Samsara has released a Fuel Efficiency Benchmark Report. The report helps fleet operators understand vehicle efficiency through fuel consumption / consumption metrics, the company says.

The Fuel Efficiency Benchmark Report… reflects Samsaras’ commitment to increasing the safety, efficiency and sustainability of businesses that drive the global economy. The report is Samsara’s senior product marketing manager, helping fleets assess vehicle performance across key efficiency indicators and set informed goals that drive both environmental and economic benefits. Karine Gidali writes on her blog.

The company said the fuel efficiency benchmark report can help the fleet:

Set and track fuel efficiency goals by comparing vehicle fuel usage with anonymous benchmark data aggregated from the Samsaras base of over 20,000 customers.

Reduce fuel costs by understanding the make and model of each vehicle, and the average number of miles per gallon per year, and identifying those that are operating inefficiently and need to be replaced.

Access anonymized insights from thousands of vehicles.

Samsara customers can click on the benchmark and use the fuel and energy icons to access the fuel efficiency benchmark report on the Samsara dashboard.

Based in San Francisco, Samsung is a cloud-based fleet management and connectivity solution provider.

VW begins exporting Mexican Taos to the US

Volkswagen de Mexico began shipping the first unit of a new Taos crossover vehicle to the United States on April 16 from its plant in Puebla, Mexico.

According to the company, vehicles are traveling to various northbound destinations through the port of Luzalo Kurdenas in Mexico on the Pacific coast.

With the launch of the first unit of the new Taos on the US market, Volkswagen de Mexico achieved another goal in time, despite the pandemic manufacturing challenges of the coronavirus. Said in a statement.

Taos will be available in the United States in June. VW de Mxico also exports Jetta and Tiguan vehicles to the United States through Lzaro Crdenas.

