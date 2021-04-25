Warzone Streamer Nickmercs reveals his priority loadout for Season 3





Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff is arguably one of Activision’s biggest streamers for Call of Duty: Warzone. Within the last few days, Warzone has moved to Season 3 and has made many changes to its beloved battle royale game. After spending time on all these new tweaks, Kolcheff revealed the most successful loadouts at the moment.

The gun was finally weakened after FFAR dominated the Call of Duty: Warzone meta in the final part of Season 2. So Season 3 Meta is a bit more undefined at this point. Corshev immediately felt gravity towards FARA 83, the weapon of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. However, Kolcheff uses FARA 83 in a slightly different way than some other players.

Instead of using the FAR 83 as a typical assault rifle, Kolcheff attached some items to a gun that looked a bit like an SMG. The Kolcheff loadout consists of a Gru suppressor, a Spetsnaz RPK barrel, a KGB skeletal stock, an Infiltrator grip, and a Spetsnaz 50 round ammo. In this particular setting, Corshev says he was the most successful in shooting down enemies in close quarters situations.

Of course, keep in mind that just because this is what Kolcheff is currently using most does not mean that it will be the default loadout for all players. One of the best aspects of Warzone is finding what works best for your playstyle and testing until you find what you like best. Still, given how successful Kolcheff is in Warzone, this would be a great loadout to try, especially if you’re looking to win as many wins as possible.

Call of Duty Season 3: Warzone is currently available on all platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The same is true for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, where the third season has begun this week.

So which weapon do you think is the best so far in Season 3 of Warzone? Share your thoughts with me in the comments or on Twitter @ MooreMan12.

[H/T Dexerto]

