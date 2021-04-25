Facebook and Google fail to remove fraudulent ads





Facebook and Google have been accused of taking no action against fraudulent ads as a result of a new investigation that claimed that many remained online after being reported.

Survey from consumer groups Which one? We found that 34% of people who reported ads to Google after being victimized by Google said the ads weren’t removed, and 26% of Facebook users said the same thing.

The two companies have removed fraudulent ads and said that such content is not allowed on their platforms, which one? He said the current response approach wasn’t working and called on the government to include online fraud within the scope of the next online security bill.

According to a consumer group survey, more than a quarter (27%) of people who were scammed through search engine and social media ads were affected by Facebook, and 19% were through Google. Stated.

The survey found that the level of involvement in the fraud reporting process on these platforms was low among the general public, with 43% of victims of fraud not reporting fraud to the platforms they saw. I am.

About 31% of them said they didn’t report fraudulent ads because they thought nothing would be done about them.

Which one? This shows that a new approach is needed, and online platforms display fake or fraudulent ads on their sites rather than relying on responding to fake ads after they have done harm. We seek to give you legal responsibility to prevent you from being scammed.

“Our latest research reveals a serious flaw in the responsive approach adopted by major tech companies such as Google and Facebook in response to reports of malicious content, leaving victims worried about fraud. It’s exposed, “said Adam French, a consumer rights expert.

“Which? Has launched a free scam warning service to help consumers get used to the latest tactics used by scammers, but to prevent the spread of scams, high-tech giants, regulators and governments are more There is no doubt that you need to work hard.

“Online platforms need to be legally responsible for identifying, removing, and preventing fake or malicious content on their sites. The overwhelming majority of online safety bills include fraud, and the government is now You need to act. “

In response to this survey, a spokesperson for the Facebook company said:

“Our team of 35,000 safety and security experts will work with sophisticated AI to proactively identify and remove this content. Report any suspicious activity.

“Our team invalidates billions of fake accounts each year and donates £ 3m to Citizens’ Counseling to provide a UK fraud program.”

In a statement, Google said: “Google constantly reviews our ads, sites and accounts to ensure they comply with our policies. As a result of our enforcement measures (precautionary and follow-up), our team claims that we have violated our policies 31 Blocked or removed over 100 million ads.

“As part of the various ways we tackle bad ads, we also recommend that you flag the bad actors you see through a support tool that allows you to report bad ads directly.” Report bad ads on Google. You can easily find it by searching by searching for “How to do” and entering the required information. It’s easy for consumers to provide the information the Google Ads team needs to act accordingly.

“We take action against potentially bad ads reported to us, and these complaints are always confirmed manually.”

“There are strict policies that govern the types of ads that are allowed to run on the platform. We will proactively enforce these policies and remove any ads that violate them. Automated systems and humans. We are implementing the policy by combining the reviews by. “

