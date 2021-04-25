Technology-based taxi solution for convenience: Dabhade





April 26, 2021 | 05:46 am IST Tech-based Convenient Taxi Solution: Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) initiative Dabhade GoaMiles was named on August 6, 2018, because he was then Prime Minister of Goa. Inaugurated by Manohar Parical. The first kind of initiative in India that the state government has advanced to provide organized taxi services. VIKANT SAHAY spoke to Utkarsh Sudhir Dabhade, Managing Director of GoaMiles, about the initiative.

HERALD: You are a local company and continue to work from the state despite some challenges. Why do you do that?

UTKARSH SUDHIR DABHADE: GoaMiles is a Goan startup and proudly contributes to Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Swyampurna Goa. Our technology platform is completely unique. We have completed 32 months of operation in Goa, which has been a difficult journey. Starting with 40 taxis and 10 employees, the GoaMiles family now owns 2200 Goan-owned taxis. We showed maximum maturity while tackling the challenges at hand. I am a 3rd generation carrier and have a strong belief in sustainable passenger movement. The spirit of this belief lies in the zero fees from taxi owners, zero vehicle ownership, and the promotion of the local Bumiputera. This kept me in good condition in Gore, and I want to bring it all over India.

HERALD: What are the new and innovative ideas you have adopted in the taxi service business?

USD: GoaMiles has certainly changed people’s lives, especially the tourists and locals who use our services. Imagine that 99% of tourists come from outside Goa and enjoy sightseeing activities in Goa. The airport has a GoaMiles taxi office, which gives all tourists all the information they need. GoaMiles is an app-based platform, so you don’t have to issue receipts or collect cash at airport counters.

At the forefront of new innovation, each taxi was disinfected with nanotechnology. This ensures special attention to fight COVID-19. GoaMiles has built a state-of-the-art command and control center to monitor every trip. The mobile app also has an emergency button to raise a security alarm and an SOP drive mechanism to handle the situation. We will do our utmost to provide tourists with a fascinating experience with VAS (Value Added Service), a new technology for tourism.

HERALD: Price control should be a challenge for you, especially for tourists who are accustomed to Ora and Uber. How do you persuade them?

USD: Today’s customers want 100% transparency. This is the key to our business model. Customers are very pleased to have a fixed price compared to the dynamic pricing logic implemented by other players in this domain. Customers can use the cash / credit card / payment app and several other online payment modes to prevent the exchange of cash between the driver and the passenger. This is very relevant for the current COVID period. The business model for taxi owners is based on fixed kilometer rates, so price controls are automatic and consumer well-being is similar.

Customers are willing to pay a little more, regardless of the price. But if you get what he wants, this is exactly what we do. We also improvise by always providing the best.

Herald: Do you think your market should be competitive? If so, how and why?

USD: Yes, the right to choose taxi service must be on the passengers and no one can tell the tourists the terms. Consumers are loyal to the brand if they enhance the services they offer. Today, consumers are much smarter because they do a lot of research before coming to Gore, so you have to be competitive.

Herald: How are you tackling the pandemics and upsets of your sector?

USD: COVID-19 has had a negative impact on tourism and transportation. We have prepared a powerful SOP to handle this situation. Another initiative to regularly clean and disinfect the cab to maintain hygiene and allow customers to move Gore safely.

I don’t think you understand GoaMiles’ business model when it comes to taxi upset. There has been a great deal of feedback from local taxi owners, and taxi owners have joined us during this pandemic. Gore Miles welcomes players like Ora and Uber, as app taxis are the way forward for Gore and competition is always good for trade. Today, we are pleased to be the number one taxi operator in terms of business creation and passenger service. While dealing with taxi strikes, we are also pleased with the firm position of the Gore government.

Herald: In the face of upset, what kind of support do you receive and where do you receive it?

USD: GoaMiles receives a great deal of government and consumer support. We also receive a great deal of support from industry associations such as GCCI, TTAG, GTA, GOA IT and ITS Associations, CII and other industry associations. The state government is also keen to send a positive signal to investors who want to set up a base in Goa, and Gore’s strong industry-friendly approach will greatly help to achieve this.

There is a great deal of administrative support from GTDC, Goa Transport Authority, Goa State Police, Airports Authority of India-Goa, and the Goa State Government.

HERALD: How many people are directly benefiting from your business?

USD: When it comes to benefits to the locals, about 20,000 people have a direct link to GoaMiles. 2200 taxis and about 3800 drivers are registered. About 5 members of each family. All taxi owners are Goans because they are legitimate permit holders and the Goa Transport Department issues permits to locals on certain checks. All drivers are badge holders. These badges are issued by the competent authority of the state government. Note that 99% of the 44 employees are Goans.

We have successfully completed 700,000 trips. This means that about 2 million tourists traveled with us with the locals. They benefit from fixed and transparent services, along with better safety and comfort. This complements the mutual benefits of the tourism industry and its associated people.

Herald: How is your company different, and what do you offer Gore? Who are your main clients?

USD: Due to catastrophic events such as pandemics, GoaMiles hasn’t made a profit yet, despite three years of operation. My business vision is to build a sustainable transportation economy across the country, and GoaMiles is the first step. Others in this domain are working on outsourcing from drivers, but we are not. Others in this domain apply dynamic surge fees that are very difficult for passengers to digest, we follow government fees. Some companies are promoting their own cars, which reduces the chances of motorcycle owners becoming entrepreneurs, further promoting the driver-owner model. Our strategy is more service and customer centered as we do not have an exclusive idea.

GoaMiles aims to establish Goa as a hub for a sustainable tourism economy. Transportation is an integral part of Goa tourism and we have adopted it as the first charter to improve taxi travel better and make it available throughout the state at an affordable price. Soon, you will come up with value-added services for tourism. Our main customers are tourists visiting Goa and locals who commute to work for business or social occasions. There is a specific industry segment and hotels have become customers in the last few months.

Herald: Do you think Gore has a good ecosystem for technology-based taxi services?

USD: Of course. Gore is a state and a big city. It depends on the perception of those who are watching Gore. For them, Goa is a big tourist destination. We need to understand the population of about 1.6 million Goans. There are about 8 million tourists. Transportation is the second largest cost to them, and what they need is transparency. Goa’s tourism ecosystem needs the best technology to travel anytime, anywhere, and it’s hassle-free. People want front-end service, and technology-based platforms are the best solution.

