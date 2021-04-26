Cyberpunk 2077 developers say the rough launch of the game was a “huge lesson”





CD Projekt officials continue to reflect on how Cyberpunk 2077 was released at the end of 2020. The game performed very well, but shipped more than 13 million copies in less than a month. The latest RPGs from well-known Polish studios were less than stars. That’s why CD Projekt officials say they make sure they learn from the whole experience.

In a phone call with investors investigating financial data from 2020, CD Projekt representatives continued to emphasize that things didn’t go as planned when Cyberpunk 2077 was released. It was. “We managed to bring the new IP to the market and the minds of gamers around the world,” said one of the studio’s bosses. “The Witcher series has two strong pillars for building the future of CD Projekt, but of course not everything went according to plan. It was a big and unforgettable lesson.”

More specifically, the person responsible for CD Projekt is quite inward on how Cyberpunk 2077 plans to fix the situation that caused it to go on sale in such a dire situation in the first place. I said that it has become. “We’ve emphasized so much that we’re experiencing a lot of change within the company and we believe we’ve learned a lot from everything that has happened so far,” explained one of his bosses. .. However, no details were given as to what these changes would look like within the company.

Given the sales of Cyberpunk 2077, the bad reputation of the game at launch had a direct impact on the favor with fans of CD Projekt Red above all else. Prior to the release of the game, CDPR was probably one of the most beloved developers in the industry as a whole. This is mainly due to how successful the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt is. I think many fans will remember that the studio burns its good intentions right away. Going forward, CDPR needs to make sure it regains the trust of its fans, even if future projects continue to be as impressive as Cyberpunk 2077 before its release.

If you haven’t played Cyberpunk 2077 yet, you can play the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. The official next-generation upgrades for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will be released in late 2021.

[H/T IGN]

