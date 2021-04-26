What Happened to the Proposed Laws in Tile, Spotify, Match, and Arizona The Register





Special Report Apple and Google were blown up by app developers this week at a hearing over the tech giant Software Souk in the US Senate. Here’s a summary of the meeting and a closer look at why the law proposed in Arizona to tackle the duo’s actions did not pass.

On Wednesday, senior Apple and Google officials certainly looked uncomfortable as the US Senator’s committee grilled nearly three hours on how the company dealt with iOS and Android software makers. The hearing, led by Senate anti-trust subcommittee chairman Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), shows how lack of regulation could generate billions of dollars from third-party app makers for Apple and Google. I focused on how it helped.

Klobuchar introduced the Competition and Antitrust Law Enforcement Reform Act in February. This is an extensive bill to crack down on anti-competitive behavior by companies in all types of industries. But in hearing, representatives of Spotify, Tile, Match Group, and the US Consumers Union of Japan (CFA), a nonprofit group, said that wasn’t enough. They all urged Congress to pass a law specifically targeting software stores in walled gardens.

Mark Cooper, CFA’s research director, said this could be the most important effort to reform antitrust law during his 40 years in the consumer rights group.Parliament sets goals, empowers, powers and resources [government] Government agencies amend the tech giant’s policy to impose excessively restrictive conditions on the software and hardware ecosystem. Congress should eliminate decades of error.

Google cuts Android app prices in half for low-income developers by half … Developers who aren’t responsible for most of their revenue anyway read more

The subcommittee asked how Apple and Google could use their positions as gatekeepers in the iOS App Store and Android Play Store to unfairly lock out competitors and blackmail small businesses, respectively. The key issue is that to reach millions of iOS and Android users through the official store, developers get the application through the Apple and Google review process, and the pair has exclusive control over the software that can run on the operating system. That’s what you need to be able to do. Senators said Apple and Google are using application code quality control, privacy protection, and security audits as a smoke screen for anti-competitive behavior.

App developers must adhere to a set of strict guidelines to authorize products in the app store, and apps can be removed at any time.

Where is my money?

One of the most controversial requirements is Apple’s and Google’s infamous revenue levy. Developers typically need to hand over 30% of apps and in-app purchases made through the official store.

Importantly, these app makers cannot avoid this tax if they want to participate in Apple’s and Google’s bazaars, as they are not allowed to use third-party payment systems. Software houses and individual programmers need to focus their sales through Apple and Google so that they have a strong duo. Get their take.

In the face of an ongoing legal battle over the iOS App Store, Apple cut paid apps and in-app taxes to 15% last year for people with annual revenues of less than $ 1 million through Apple’s platform. .. Google announced last month that it would do the same.

But this is more serious than just numbers. Horacio Gutierrez, Chief Legal Officer at Spotifys, said payment taxes could be abused to ruin services that dare to compete with app store owners.

Spotify has raised its monthly subscription service for music streaming apps from $ 9.99 when it was focused on paying 30% in-app purchases to $ 12.99. Frighteningly, Apple later launched its own service, Apple Music, for $ 9.99 per month. He said they are weakening us. Gutierrez also said Apple has enforced a gag order to prevent spotify from telling netizens that it’s cheaper to subscribe to Spotify from a website than an iOS app.

Apple App Transparency Rule: Google’s Privacy Label for Chrome and iOS Search Highlighted by DuckDuckGo Read More

Netflix, meanwhile, has abolished the ability for new subscribers and repeaters to sign up from the iOS app because Apple was tired of eating up revenue. Instead, you’ll be directed to the Netflix website. The video streaming giant is doing the same for Android users.

Please note that the charges apply only to apps that sell digital services, not to physical products. For example, orders placed through the Amazon and Walmart apps are not subject to a 30% in-app tax. Also, there are no rides booked via Uber, Lyft, etc. That said, as announced last year, Google plans to tighten its Android store policy from September 2021 to impose paid apps and in-app purchase taxes on more companies and their digital services.

The most shocking revelation came from Kirsten Dal, Tile’s legal counsel. Tile offers iOS and Android apps, so users can connect to Tiles wirelessly and find small custom-built hardware that they normally attach to their belongings. Let’s say you have a wallet or a tile in your wallet. Use the app to chirp widgets to find them in your bag or track their location if stolen or lost.

Daru says Cupertino is developing its own Tile-like gizmo on how Tile was once celebrated as the top iOS app and invited to announce at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in 2018. After revealing, he said he had lost support. Behold, Apple finally announced the AirTag device on Tuesday. She said she repeatedly demanded that tiles access Apple’s iPhone hardware and take advantage of ultra-wideband, a type of wireless technology that allows customers to more accurately identify tiles.

Apple rejected those requests, but AirTag plans to use ultra-wideband, she said. Apple uses privacy as a comprehensive excuse to force its competitors to comply with various rules.

Apples Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andeer was pretty straightforward about this. Did not copy Tiles products. Did not copy the Tiles application.

The chocolate factory also has sticky fingers

Most of the attention seemed to be on Apple, but Google didn’t seem to be an angel either. It’s definitely a privacy win for both megacorps to limit the amount of personal data that third-party apps can access, but that’s a one-sided issue. Apple and Google can mine app users and retain data.

Andeer couldn’t give an honest answer when Senators asked both tech giants whether they used that information for their own competitive advantage. Wilson White, senior director of public policy and government relations at Google, said the chocolate factory has strict rules about what can be shared within the Internet Goliath, and a written answer will clarify his answer. I said I would.

The tight crackdown on data by Apple and Google means that important information such as user age isn’t shared with app makers, said Match Group Chief Legal Officer Jared Sine. .. The smartphone owner will provide a date of birth to sign up for an Apple ID or Google account, but this will not be passed on to external companies.

“Apple and Google allow minor users to download apps, even if they know that individuals are under the age of 18,” he said. “Apple and Google are actually making it harder to keep users safe.”

Sine also complained about the upcoming clarification of Android store rules, and Match had to hand over 30% of the app’s revenue, even though it was guaranteed to never happen years ago. Said it would be gone. Immediately after Google launched its app store, the Google Play Store, Google pretended to be an open platform and Android Eco without having to use Google’s payment processors or pay 30% tax. I persuaded you to join the system. Said in his testimony.

A few years after helping Google establish an app store monopoly by bringing Google apps and consumers to the Play Store, Google took advantage of its strong monopoly on Android to gain access to its in-app payment system. We are changing the rules to connect and reversing the field. From September of this year to the Play Store.

Sine said Google and Apple have a 30% levy of hundreds of millions of dollars.

