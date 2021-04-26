Call of Duty: How to view offline in Modern Warfare





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the predecessor of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the latest game in the series. However, Modern Warfare is still receiving updates along with Call of Duty: Warzone, which was introduced during the Modern Warfare life cycle.

Modern Warfare is a great game to play with friends, but it may be a better or preferred option to play alone. Understand how to view offline in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a bit confusing and requires some additional steps.

Most players are accustomed to being viewed offline by selecting an option on their Xbox or PlayStation. However, you may have noticed that this does not show up offline in Modern Warfare. You will need to change your Activision account settings to view it offline in-game.

First, you need to log in to your Activision account on the official website. Once this is done, go to your profile and[アカウントのリンク]Select an option. Here you will see the connections between each game network and social networks.

Find the platform you want to use and the three options below it. If your game account isn’t linked, press the link option and follow the prompts. You must be logged in to your profile on the platform to view it offline.

Once your account is linked, you’ll be returned to the three options under the linked account. One of the options is called Sign on Visible and can be turned on and off. If you turn this setting off, your friends won’t be able to see you signed in to Modern Warfare and you can enjoy the game solo.

Viewing offline in Modern Warfare can be a hassle for the first time, but once your accounts are linked, you only need to adjust one option.

