Konami files new Castlevania, Metal Gear trademark





In Japan, Konami has applied for new trademarks for Castlevania Dracula and Metal Gear Rising. The discovery was made by Gematsu, but no other information is known at this time. Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance was released on multiple platforms in 2013, but is not available on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. The company is shifting from almost new games, so game re-releases are in line with Konami’s current priorities. Focuses on development, porting and compiling games. But as far as the Castlevania Dracula trademark is concerned, it’s impossible to say what Konami is planning!

Developed by PlatinumGames, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance was released primarily for strong reviews. While most Metal Gear games focus on stealth, revengeance focuses on sword combat, with players playing the role of Raiden. Following the release of the game, there was talk of sequels, but those plans seemed to have failed following Hideo Kojima’s split from Konami. Therefore, I feel that the possibility of transplantation is higher than that of follow-up.

Metal Gear fans have been hungry for new content over the last few years, and there have been many rumors about a series of new games, probably developed by others and published by Konami. Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed at this time, but Metal Gear Solid voice actor David Hater has recently confirmed that he has heard rumors about a remake of the first game in the series.

Konami’s property has been a hot topic in the video game industry for the last few years. Castlevania, Metal Gear, and Silent Hill still make a lot of sense to publishers and many gamers, despite the fact that new games haven’t been created for some time. These new trademarks may indicate some sort of future plan, but it’s more likely that they’re a port rather than a brand new game. Still, it may be an exciting outlook for those who have never experienced Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance for the first time. For now, fans need to keep their fingers crossed. Konami finally provides the long-awaited support for Castlevania and Metal Gear!

Want to see the release of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance on your current console? Did you play the game when it was first released? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and tell us everything about the game.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos