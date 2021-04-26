Google Settings: Australia’s Privacy Victory May See More Proceedings for New Zealand Courts-Lawyers





The victory of Australian observers over data collection may see similar proceedings becoming more common in New Zealand.

According to the lawyer, the judge did not consider consumers to agree to Google’s Terms of Service. Photo: 123RF

An Australian court recently discovered that Google’s privacy settings mislead consumers into whether location data is stored on their Android devices. This is because the information was included in the Terms of Service but was not clear.

Richard Maggie, senior associate at law firm Bergery, said the case would be of interest to New Zealand regulators.

“From past experience, the New Zealand Commerce Commission has been very close to the activities of the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) and is undoubtedly interested in this case.

“The fact that the ACCC has had favorable results can make the Commission in a similar proceeding bold.”

The ACCC has brought a case that focuses on two specific settings for Android devices: “Web and App Activity” and “Location History”.

By default, location history was shown as off, but even when it was turned on, Google was able to retrieve location data via web and app activity settings.

The ACCC’s allegation was that reasonable consumers would assume that location data would be protected by turning off location history, but the Privacy and Conditions section explained that data could be collected. I did.

Mr Massey said it was interesting that the judge did not consider the consumer’s agreement to the Terms of Service to be all and last.

“Traditionally, the law has tended to admit that if you explicitly agree to the terms and conditions, you are obsessed with what you sign up for, whether you read them or not.

“What’s very impressive about this decision is that the terms were set aside based on the fact that the customer read them very quickly and may not have understood the full meaning.”

He said it was also a turning point to see the proceedings as a consumer protection claim rather than just privacy.

“This is a very important change, as the tools available to consumer law regulators are much broader and more cumbersome than the tools available to privacy commissioners in both jurisdictions.

“That is, I think one of the reasons this ruling is considered so important is the transfer of responsibility from traditional privacy mechanisms to broader consumer law.”

He said the case should serve as a warning to all organizations and businesses that have collected information digitally.

“The greater consequences of regulatory enforcement are actually characterized by the penalties available under New Zealand’s major consumer law, the Fair Trade Law, which is under privacy law. Significantly higher than the available results.

“If a company commits a crime under the Fair Trade Act, the maximum fine is $ 600,000 against the company.

Google is considering appealing the decision.

