PS5 Tech Showcase Godfall Receives PS4 Rating from PEGI





According to the list of PEGI evaluation boards that evaluated PlayStation 4 games, Godfall for PlayStation 5 may appear on new platforms.

According to PEGI’s evaluation list, Gearbox Software’s Godfall will soon lose its exclusive rights to the PlayStation 5 console. This game isn’t for first-party only, so it could extend beyond the PlayStation altogether. So far, Godfallis is reported to be coming to PlayStation 4 relatively soon.

Godfallhas always had exclusive rights to the PlayStation 5, which was scheduled to end in May 2021. The PlayStation 5 launch title was a major technical showcase for consoles. It was also available via PC. Godfall wasn’t specifically built for Sony’s new consoles, but was supposed to be for the latest console generation. Evidence now suggests that the game may not have been specifically constructed to run on a brand new console.

TwistedVoxel (via Eurogamer) has noticed the new PEGI rating for the PlayStation 4 version of Godfall. The list was posted on April 23 and features the same ratings and details as the original version of the game. This means that the expected new version will continue to be rated T for American teens. It is relatively non-irritating and common. The game couldn’t even be ranked on the sales chart at launch. It’s pretty noteworthy as it was part of just a handful of exclusive games on Sony consoles at the time of launch.

It’s not clear if Godfall will also appear on the Xbox console, but it’s not surprising given that the PlayStation 5’s exclusive rights will end in May. It would be a bit strange if the timed monopoly only brought it to Sony’s final generation consoles, but it was probably a deliberate move to encourage players to buy the PS5. This new port may help boost game sales, but when released this summer, it will play against other games such as Resident Evil Village and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

GiveGodfall was the first PlayStation 5 game to be seen, but it’s pretty surprising to see it on the final generation consoles today. It’s still unclear if the visuals and features will be significantly reduced, but the question arises as to whether other PlayStation 5 limited editions will also be available on the PS4. Horizon: Forbidden West has already been confirmed with the release of PS4, but there are games like Demon’s Souls that remain completely exclusive at this time. Spider-Man: Miles Moraleshas has beaten PS4 monopoly products like The Last of Us Part II and crushed it on the sales charts for months, so cross-gen is somehow profitable to sell. Seems to bring. Perhaps Godfall will be the latest game to benefit from multi-generational releases.

