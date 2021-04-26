U.S.-based Coinbase employs former Google Pay in India





iNDICA NEWS BUREAU-

Coinbase, a US-based cryptocurrency exchange platform, has appointed a former Google Pay executive to Site Lead and VP Engineering in India.

The company also plans to hire hundreds of employees in a variety of roles over the next 1-2 years.

Panjag Gupta, who previously headed Google Pay Engineering in APAC and India, said in a blog post after his appointment: Indian engineering and site leader. I am responsible for leading and building technology hubs for Indian companies from scratch. I employ it all over India. “

He also said India has world-class technical expertise and the best brains in the industry. Coinbase plans to leverage and nurture this local talent.

Specifically, we plan to hire hundreds of employees at all levels of engineering, product management, UX design, research and program management within the next 1-2 years to build a complete technology hub in India. .. Together, he said, he’s successfully tackled some of the most interesting challenges across a complete state-of-the-art technology stack, including deep technology areas such as blockchain, data engineering, infrastructure, and machine learning.

According to a LinkedIn profile, Delhi IIT graduate Panjaj Gupta wrote in Medium: In a conversation with Coinbase executives, it became clear that this was an ambitious and mission-focused company for builders like me. “

The company also considers acquisitions and acquisitions of startups, he added.

US-based Coinbase made a big hit last week on the US Stock Exchange NASDAQ with a valuation of $ 86 billion.

On March 25, the company announced that it would set up a base in Hyderabad and hire talent despite continued uncertainty over cryptocurrency regulation.

Initially, we plan to open a physical office in Hyderabad for Indian employees, as COVID-related situations permit.

According to the company, establishing a presence in India in addition to aggressive recruitment in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, Canada and the Philippines will increase the geographical diversity of RemoteFirst employees. Another important step for.

This happens when the Indian government is considering a ban on cryptocurrencies. This states that the industry will retreat. Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said at a recent event that Indians should be allowed to have cryptocurrencies as an asset class.

