iPhone 14 has no buttons: “invisible” button patent





As always with this kind of data and information, we can’t give you official credibility, but it’s clear that Apple will offer us something new next year. And recently, it’s strange that the iPhone 14 released in 2022 has leaked more than the iPhone 13 released this year.

In fact, the new patent suggests that it can be executed directly without the need for physical buttons.

iPhone 14 2022

A week ago, I echoed information from Apple expert analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He claimed that the 2021 iPhone 13 had the smallest notch, and the 2022 or 2023 model worked directly without it, demonstrating a new distinction. Designed within Apple Mobile. Kuo talks about a notched iPhone 14 or 15 with a completely clear screen, “an iPhone without a bezel, no notches or screen notches.”

Where are other elements such as the front camera and Face ID sensor stored? Well, the answer is at the bottom of the screen. Just as it is now, many mobile phones have a fingerprint reader implemented. But this is a recent patent found on the AppleInsider website and today’s news. This is because we offer an iPhone that doesn’t even have a mechanical physical button. Or rather, it is “invisible”.

IPhone without buttons

The “disappearing button or slider” is a patent application that just showed Apple wants to hide the controls with the naked eye. According to the people of Cupertino, they explain in their registered patents: Industrial design has become a highly skilled profession focused on meeting this need to improve the appearance, functionality and aesthetics of consumer products. “”

Notchless iPhone concept design, full screen

A user interface with “inputs” formed by some physical buttons and touch controls on the screen and a system that handles smartphones These are the two aspects in which it is continually evolving-there are Flexible mobile, or Xiaomi’s madness with its Mi Mix Alpha. And for Apple, one of the problems with these input devices is that “interfering with the continuity of the casing can spoil the aesthetics of the device.”

Touch buttons integrated into mobile design

solution? Replace the iPhone’s current external mechanical buttons with other buttons that are integrated into the device’s design (and body) that appear to be “invisible.” To do this, Apple suggests that some input devices may work using “deflection-based capacitive sensing.”

“The deflection of the metal frame of the input device causes a change in the capacitance used to control the function of the electrical device,” the patent explains. “The input device is made of the same material as the housing it contains, so it looks invisible. An invisible backlit hole selectively shows or hides the entrance to the user. can do. “”

Whichever device you use, as a general rule, there is a “reference capacitor” on the “inside” and an invisible hole.

Expansion

One of the iPhone patented designs that reflects the concept of the “invisible” button

“When you place an object in the area of ​​an invisible hole in the frame and apply pressure, the frame deforms,” says Apple. This deformation changes the capacitance between the capacitive reference and the capacitor plate. The condenser sensor detects this change and converts it into an electrical signal. “”

Once you are able to create electrical signals, your device’s hardware and software can use it to perform the actions you need. Apple can add invisible controls to anything as long as it’s clear where the user is. These touch buttons are in the same area as the current one, or are lit to present them with a different touch than the rest of the device without compromising the visual design. Can give you clues as to where you are.

The idea is visually appealing, but its implementation should not be easy. At the moment, only patents may not be enforced, but what if it was applied in 2023 or 2024? Will Apple establish another complete outage for mobile design, as it has done since 2007?

..

