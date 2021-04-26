Wipro deepens Google Cloud play in application development expertise





Credit: Wipro

Wipro has further deepened its partnership with Google Cloud, enabling vendor partners to specialize in application development.

The new specialization is India-based Global Systems Integrator (GSI)’s fourth partner specialization badge from Google Cloud, recognizing its outstanding ability to transform work with cloud security, migration, and vendor products. I will.

Overall, the new specialization demonstrates multidisciplinary Wipros capabilities as a Google Cloud SI partner. Specifically, a team of certified professional Wipros can accelerate the customer’s modernization journey and increase customer agility and adaptability by focusing on business outcomes.

Nina Harding, chief of Google Cloud’s Global Partner Program, is thrilled to see Wipro continue to invest in Google Cloud skills and expertise to differentiate its business and provide its customers with thoughtful solutions. Wipros’ expertise demonstrates the success, high-level experience and aptitude of proven customers for Google Cloud services and technologies.

For Ramachandran Padmanabhan, Wipro Cloud Transformation Business Vice President and Global Head, the new perception builds the provider’s ability to infuse clients with the end-to-end capabilities of the Google Cloud ecosystem of products and services.

According to Padmanavan, we’re proud of this recent recognition from Google Cloud and have been added to our extensive list of qualifications from our technology peers and partners. A unique combination of expertise in key areas such as cloud security, migration, work transformation, and application development helps develop innovative solutions for our customers.

This recognition strengthens the credentials in application development and enables customers to develop end-to-end digital transformation solutions on Google Cloud.

Last July, Wipro made Google Cloud the best provider for modernizing mission-critical SAP applications in organizations with more than 180,000 employees, backed by G Suite productivity rollouts. I have selected.

With this effort, IT services giants have modernized and transformed their SAP workloads to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and their core enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to S / 4HANA.

Read more Searce’s Steps into a New Managed Services Area with Google Cloud

In September 2019, Wipro expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to target corporate customers across specific industry segments.

With the strengthened partnership, technology providers have built cloud capabilities in vertical markets such as consumer goods, banks, financial services and insurance, in addition to the semiconductor and healthcare sectors.

Recently, an Indian IT service provider has launched a new division dedicated to Cisco technology for global system integrators (GSIs) to leverage the expertise of Gold-certified partners to develop end-to-end digital solutions. Clarified.

Join us in the newsletter!

Error: Please check your email address.

Tag wipro GoogleCloud

Read next

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos