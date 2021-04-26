ZTE’s patented technology value exceeds RMB45 billion





Shenzhen, China, April 25, 2021 / PRNewswire /-ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a leading international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, is a major participant Included in Persons and Configurators. Leading the world in 5G technology, patents, standards, industry, and terminals, according to the latest report, China’s Telecommunications Industry and Intellectual Property Market Challenges and Prospects, by established investment management firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL). Overview of Global 5G Standards for).

According to the report, ZTE is also ranked in the first tier of the global patent layout for its contributions to the research and standardization of global 5G technology. To date, ZTE’s patented technology value has exceeded RMB 45 billion.

We promise to create value for our customers through the accumulation of high-quality patents, and aim to become a “digital economy road builder.”

With the advent of the digital economy, new generations of mobile information technology, such as 5G, have become a major driver of digital transformation and upgrades across society. Strengthening independent innovation, fostering high quality patents and strengthening layouts play an important role in the development of Chinese companies. As a major contributor to global 5G standards, ZTE advocates building stronger core competencies and continues to research and develop key technologies and basic sciences. The company has invested more than RMB 10 billion annually in research and development over the past few years. In 2020, R & D expenses reached RMB14.8 billion, accounting for 14.6% of operating revenue.

As 5G technology matures and becomes more popular, major global manufacturers are building their core competencies with iterative patent layouts. ZTE has launched high quality patent layouts in many 5G related areas. The company is constantly strengthening its innovative R & D capabilities to maintain its competitive advantage in the domestic and international markets. In addition, with a global strategic layout, the company continues to provide its customers with innovative products and high quality services, and is committed to creating value for them as a “digital economy road builder”.

ZTE has filed over 80,000 global patent applications by March 2021, supported by high R & D costs and continuous technology accumulation, with over 38,000 grants, including 4,270 chip patent applications and over 1,800 grant patents. We have accumulated patents all over the world. According to the latest report, “Who is leading the 5G patent race?” ZTE, published by IPlytics in February, is a standard essential patent (SEP) declared to ETSI in 5G. Selected as one of the top three in the world for sustainable leadership.

Efficient investment strategies that effectively drive the transformation of innovation outcomes and support the quality growth of intangible assets

With significant improvements in innovation and creativity, ZTE has continually strengthened its use of intellectual property (IP). ZTE not only enhances the development and layout of high-value patents, but also actively promotes patent application, conversion, and implementation under a highly efficient operational strategy. On the other hand, we strive to continuously improve the quality of patent applications while improving the consistency between patent applications and technology research and development and market demand. On the other hand, with the establishment of a management system throughout the IP life cycle, IP management is performed in all workflows such as R & D, marketing, procurement, production design, and sales. In this way, a well-thought-out and efficient patent protection network is built to promote high-quality growth of the commercial value of the company’s intangible assets.

“As one of China’s high-tech companies in global competition, ZTE is well aware of the value and importance of independent R & D and innovation. The company has maintained a strong investment in R & D for decades. “We have accumulated a number of innovative technological achievements,” said Hu Yi, vice president and head of intellectual property division of ZTE Corporation. “Some of these achievements are made by ZTE in Europe, North America, etc. Transformed into high-tech products that help expand the overseas market, some have evolved into intangible assets, including intellectual property such as patents. “

“As the times progress and the industry develops, ZTE is actively looking for ways to further explore and harness the value of intangible assets. The company has reached a patent cross-license with mainstream companies in the telecommunications industry, which Promote technologies and products through new commercial interactions, and telecommunications industry technologies that further impact the vertical industry. ”

“In addition, we will raise rational R & D investment through transfers, licensing and other management methods to build a closed loop of sustainable development of’innovation-operation-re-innovation’. Over the past few years, ZTE’s intellectual property revenues have grown steadily, bringing cash benefits to the company and continuing to generate predictable profits. Our intellectual property is estimated to generate nearly RMB4.5-6 billion in revenue for the company between 2021 and 2025. “Fu Yi added.

As the premier practitioner of global innovation and the commercial value of intellectual property, ZTE has always regarded intellectual property as a core strategy for corporate development. ZTE will continue to improve its core competencies by improving the quality of intellectual property creation and the efficiency of IP usage and management. ZTE works with all partners to drive high-quality development of the IP ecosystem, facilitating digital and intelligent transformation and social upgrades, while balancing investment in innovation with returns on intellectual property. To do.

