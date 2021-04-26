NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Restock: Tracker Announces New Arrival!





The global chip shortage continues with the rise of cryptocurrency miners on the Internet. It turns out that buying a graphics card is a struggle, but the makers are bringing good news with some major replenishments.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT are now available in some online stores.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT are back in stock at AMD store

Wccftech reported that the AMD store plans a major replenishment Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 2:30 pm. At the time of this writing, the next expected replenishment should be on either Wednesday 28th or Thursday 29th. Always refresh your web page during these periods. Fortunately, you can see the availability option turned off.

Amazon

Amazon has several GPUs in stock and is sold by resellers in a single model. Some resellers have also offered products at higher prices. Unfortunately, competition remains fierce and these one-deal products are rapidly in short supply. If you plan to purchase from this reseller, inventory is on a first-come, first-served basis, so enter your details and check out quickly.

Best Buy

Retailer Best Buy has always restocked in a semi-predictable pattern. It is often Thursday from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Visit the retailer’s online page early on Tuesday 27th to look for replenishment news. Refresh the product page at least three times an hour. The GPU may only be available for a few minutes before it is sold out.

Newegg

Newegg has a consistent inventory of graphics cards, but to mitigate high market demand, these GPUs can only be purchased by entering the Newegg shuffle. NVIDIA and AMD products are always available in shuffle. However, the models released are random.

Newegg shuffles occur on weekdays from 10 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 1 pm (Eastern Standard Time) to 12 pm (Pacific Standard Time) / 3 pm (Eastern Standard Time). To participate in shuffle, sign in to your Newegg account and select the product you need from shuffle. If you’re lucky, you’ll receive a notification around 9pm (Pacific Standard Time) / 11pm (Eastern Standard Time) and check out your item within 2 hours. Keep an eye out during these time frames!

If you fail the first shuffle, don’t get too depressed. Newegg Shuffle keeps offering new offers every weekday. If you want to subscribe, Newegg has mobile and email notifications available to remind you.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT are back in stock with online trackers

Another way to ensure stock availability is to look for an online tracker. fixit fixit YouTubers such as fixit and DataLover have channels to run the graphics card stock alert stream in real time.

To participate, select the live video of the graphics card model you want to purchase. Video automatically provides live updates from leading retailers regarding real-time availability of GPUs. When your stock is green, it only takes a few minutes to sell out, so buy it now!Related article: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT breaks world record at graphics card speed: Price and where to buy

