Indian deep tech company fuses Silicon Valley and Israeli quality | Q & A with UTEC’s Kiran Mysore





Tokyo-based venture capital fund UTEC (University of Tokyo Edge Capital) has been investing in deep tech start-ups since 2004. After raising US $ 250 million in a fourth fund, it began looking to the Indian and Southeast Asian markets in 2018.

UTEC manages US $ 550 million in assets and has supported 110 companies in Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, India and Singapore. Of these, 13 portfolio companies have been publicly traded, including three unicorn IPOs on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and one unicorn IPO on the Nasdaq.

I talked to Kiran Mysore, the principal of UTEC. He manages the company’s investment in India and Southeast Asia. Originally from southern India, Mysore is an artificial intelligence researcher who turned to VC.

He currently manages six portfolio companies. Three are in India, two are in Singapore and one is in the United States.

The following interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

KrASIA (Kr): What attracted UTEC to India?

Kiran Mysore (KM): When we raised our third fund in 2013, we started investing outside of Japan. From 2014 to 2017, we invested a little in the United States. However, it has shifted to Asia from the fourth fund in 2018. Over the last three and a half years, we have invested in about 10 companies in the corridors of India and Singapore.

We typically seed Series A companies with an initial investment of $ 24 million and subsequent investments of up to $ 10 million. We are currently investing US $ 25 million in an Indian company. India is the only emerging economy with deep technological innovation comparable to Silicon Valley.

India’s B2B market is not small and is growing slowly, so Indian companies do not need to globalize from the beginning. The Indian startup ecosystem, like Israeli startups, also has some elements of Israel in the sense that Indian companies always have a global aspiration. The only difference is that Israeli companies will be global from day one and Indian startups will be global from day two.

Indian B2B companies first build products in India, make them robust, and then ship them to other markets. If the company is in the software department as a service, it goes to the United States. Deep tech companies in health care and other areas will expand to Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East and potentially Japan.

Kiran Mysore, a partner of UTEC. Photo courtesy of UTEC.

Kr: What are the qualities you want from a deep tech startup?

KM: We are looking at companies that offer defensive science and technology products that can form strong and competitive moats.

Many people talk about product and market compatibility, which is important, but deep tech start-ups think they need to add another layer. Internally, we call it “pain and technology fit.” It seeks answers to three main questions. What is the customer’s pain? Is Technology Useful? And is this technology the right solution?

Beyond that, we are looking for a strong team with at least one founder with deep territorial expertise, a focus on sales, and finally the ability to solve humanity’s global problems. ..

Kr: What are some of the interesting deep technology innovations happening in India?

KM: There are two types of technological innovation in India. The first set of innovations are science-driven startups. It is based on basic research and often comes from researchers who have worked in academic laboratories at universities or in the R & D departments of large corporations for several years. They push the boundaries of science and can be classified as new discoveries.

UTEC portfolio company Bugworks is a good example of this. With platform technology that combines medicinal chemistry, structural biology, and computational modeling, Bugworks creates multiple drug assets to address the global AMR (antimicrobial resistance) problem.

Another example is ePlane Company [not a UTEC portfolio company], I’m making a flying taxi. The startup is cultivated at IIT Madras, and its work is based on decades of aerospace research by Dr. Satya Chakravarthy, a professor at IIT Madras.

The second type of innovative solution is engineering driven. Combine elements from engineering, design, software, math, and other disciplines to make your products work in the real world.

The UTEC portfolio company Tricog falls into this bucket. Tricog provides AI-driven analysis of ECG (ECG) and echocardiography to diagnose heart disease in more than 12 countries and affect 5 million patients. It combines the domain expertise of Dr. Charit Bhograj, CEO of Tricog, with the engineering expertise of Dr. Zainul Charbiwala and Dr. Udayan Dasgupta, the founders of technology in deep learning and embedded systems.

Another UTEC portfolio, AgaraAI, uses deep learning to build a fully autonomous voice agent for customer support.

What I like about Indian deep tech startups, whether science-driven or engineering-led, is problem-first, combining technology with operational excellence.

Kr: Unlike consumer tech startups, deep tech startups don’t get an investment at the idea stage. Do you think this is a UTEC opportunity?

KM: That’s the correct evaluation. Sitting in Japan, I found it very difficult to evaluate India’s idea-stage deep tech startups. Therefore, as an LP, we partnered with the Indian fund Blume Ventures to launch an accelerator program. Through this accelerator, we have invested in 5-6 early stage deep tech companies. One of them, Agara AI, has expanded to an astonishing scale and led the investment in Series A.

Kr: What are the challenges for Indian deep tech? And what is your outlook for this area?

KM: One of India’s key challenges in deep technology is exit.I think it’s an innovator growth platform [which simplifies the listing and fundraising process of some tech-focused companies] May improve IPO related opportunities.

The second challenge is the ease of doing business for companies that create and own their own technology and focus on acquiring growing IP. We hope that the process will be standardized. You want to standardize your IP process, such as when a university-led company needs to get IP from a university and set up a standalone startup.

Third, the follow-up capital of deep tech companies is always a challenge. We have helped even Indian deep tech companies raise money from Japanese global investors after their investment.

I want more Indian companies to cooperate [deep tech] Startups as both clients and investors.

Kr: Do you have partnerships in Southeast Asia as well as Blume in India?

KM: Currently we are working with National University of Singapore and A * STAR [Agency for Science, Technology, and Research]We have good collaborations with Singapore investors such as SGInnovate, iGlobe and EDBI. But we didn’t become LP in any of them.

We have an LP partnership with Blume. But in Singapore, our formal partnership is with universities.

Kr: What are the similarities or differences between Indian and Southeast Asian start-ups, especially in terms of how they operate and the way the founders think?

KM: The two key differences are that Indian startups have access to better talent, while Southeast Asian startups, especially Singapore’s deep tech startups, can operate better regulated sandboxes.

The modus operand of most Singapore deep tech companies is to build a proof of concept using government-created regulatory sandboxes and quickly expand to the United States. However, Indian starters tend to take longer to build products for the Indian market. The product is robust and then expands into the global market.

Both have their own advantages. The end result is great for both, but the path is different. For example, it is very difficult for Singapore’s deep tech companies in B2B technology to expand into other Southeast Asian or African markets.

Deep tech companies in Singapore are usually expanding only to developed countries. Most Singapore deep tech companies build for the world’s top 1 to 2 billion people, while Indian deep tech startups are really good at building for the world’s bottom 4 to 5 billion people. is.

