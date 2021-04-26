The release of “Call of Duty 2021” seems to have been suggested by Activision





Key Point Sledgehammer is the developer of rumors for the next “Call of Duty” title There are rumors that the game may arrive in 2022 Activision has already confirmed that the next “Call of Duty” game is under development Masu

Activision may have subtly hinted at the announcement and launch of the next “Call of Duty” game in a recent interview with the president of its publisher.

Video game company Activision does not appear to announce the next “Call of Duty” game until late 2021. This is no longer surprising since the company announced Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in the second half. Apart from that, there are rumors that the next title will not arrive this year and may be released in 2022 instead.

In a recent interview with GameBeat, Activision’s publishing president and lead boss of the Call of Duty franchise shared some details about the future of the franchise. At some point, Kostich explained that it’s likely to wait a little longer for Activision to officially announce the title of its next “Call of Duty.” One of the reasons for this decision is that video game publishers have a lot on their plates. As Stitch continues to take revenge on Russell Adler, two Perseus agents descend to Mount Yamantau and put the master plan into action. The fate of the Cold War is now in Verdansk.Photo: Treyarch Official YouTube Channel

Activision continues to support the hit battle royale title “Call of Duty: Warzone” and the recently released “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War”. According to Kostic, “probably a little more shift in that direction, mostly because we saw what we had in Season 3 of this week. We had a lot of discussion and happened this week. There are many things that are done. “

Executives also said Activision “wants to focus on that with the community and on the journey with them.” In an interview, executives said the launch of “Black Ops Cold War” within the “War Zone” is a practice that may occur again with the launch of the next “Call of Duty” title. “We also did some cool things in terms of integrating the Black Ops release into Warzone, as we saw last year.

These are what we want to orchestrate and bring to the community, allowing them to discover Call of Duty in their playing experience, “said the executive. “That part was fun for us and our development team. Marketing is changing within the Call of Duty, changing the way we get the community involved and reveal things for us. “He said. “He added.

If Activision follows the same strategy as when it launched Black Ops Cold War, fans are likely to see the announcement of the next Call of Duty game sometime this summer. Activision doesn’t reveal much about the next title: However, rumors are widespread that it is being developed by Sledgehammer Games. This game is likely to be available on next-generation game consoles, with the exception of the previous-generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos