Huawei is focusing on software as U.S. sanctions have a negative impact on the hardware business





The Huawei logo will be seen at the IFA Consumer Technology Fair during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, on September 3, 2020.

Michele Tantussi | AFP

Huawei, Guangzhou, China, is stepping up its efforts in software areas such as cloud computing and smart cars as US sanctions have hit the hardware business.

Last week, Arcfox, a brand under the BAIC Group of automakers, launched a car equipped with Huawei’s vehicle technology. This included HarmonyOS, the Huawei operating system launched in 2019, and a cockpit equipped with self-driving capabilities. Huawei focuses on the technology that drives cars, not on making cars.

And on Sunday, Huawei launched several new cloud computing products to challenge China’s market leader Alibaba.

Huawei said in a press release on Sunday that it hopes that the focus on the cloud will “eventually increase the software and services business’s share of total revenue.”

The pivot to software comes after US sanctions on Huawei plunged smartphone sales. The Chinese giant was blacklisted in 2019, called the Entity List, limiting access to some American technologies. And last year, Washington moved to separate Huawei from its major semiconductor supply.

Neil Shah, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, said:

As a result of Washington’s sanctions, Mr Shah said Chinese companies “cannot procure critical semiconductor components and related technologies” from the United States.

“This effort is making Huawei look like Google,” he said.

Google makes the Android mobile operating system available to most smartphones around the world. Technology giants are also working on in-vehicle software and have a fast-growing cloud computing business.

Huawei also advertises that HarmonyOS can run on a variety of devices, from smartphones to TVs and cars.

“The smartphone business faces challenges. There is another mobile platform that is a car for using HarmonyOS. This car could be a big mobile platform for applying and using HarmonyOS.” Said Will Wong, IDC’s research manager.

Huawei aims to challenge some of China’s largest technology companies in pursuit of areas such as vehicles and cloud. Alibaba is the market leader in cloud computing in China. And in the vehicle space, a number of companies are competing for pie slices, from well-established players like Baidu to new entrants like Xiaomi.

Insulation from geopolitics

Behind Huawei’s commitment to software are attempts to protect itself from potential geopolitics and further action from the United States, but Washington succeeded in blocking access to Huawei’s chips, but software. Hurting your business can be a bigger challenge.

“When we talk about US geopolitics, it will be more protected,” said IDC Wong.

He said the chipsets needed for vehicles do not require a more sophisticated manufacturing process than smartphones.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos