School Safety-Royal Purple





With the proliferation of active shootings, the country is discussing ways to prevent gun violence. Many feel that action is needed to protect their citizens from active shooters. A recent shooting at Okonomo Wok has made Paul Eckert, the founder of Safepro technology, aware that he needs to continue to drive system development and marketing.

According to Eckert, there are some amazing stats about active shooting events. First responders have an average response time of 4-11 minutes, 70% of active shooting incidents occur in a business or educational environment, and deaths occur every 7 seconds.

Eckert is passionate about protecting citizens from emergencies. With a background in law enforcement, Eckert understands the rigors of active archers in school and has developed techniques to keep innocent bystanders away from danger.

I have been working on this for a long time. That my passion. Thinking about active shooters and ways to save people, it’s hard to wake up and sleep. I want to make this so terrible, Eckert says.

He understands that innocent bystanders are not immediately helped by these types of events. The Soteria system was invented to save lives through safe separation.

The green arrow in the Soteria System proof-of-concept prototype is laser-projected onto the wall inside the Innovation Center at the University of Whitewater Technology Park as a way to guide people in the event of an emergency evacuation. (Dane Sheehan)

Paul showed what I want to see in all entrepreneurs, passions, and follow-throughs! As far as I know, the Safepro Technologies System is the only one developed to keep potential victims away from threats, direct law enforcement agencies to aggressive shooters, and minimize casualties as much as possible. The system. Personally, I’m more relieved to know that the SafePro Technologies System is installed, which makes it more likely that my family will be able to return home safely when they go to work or school every day. ..

The Soteria system can be installed in schools, hospitals, warehouses, offices and other buildings. The system becomes active when the active shooter enters the building and fires the first shot. A typical shot detection system relays a message to the police and sends a first responder. The Soteria system reacts instantly the moment before the first responder arrives.

Next, digital signage will appear on the wall or floor of the building, with a red X or green arrow. A red X indicates to students and staff that doing so is at risk. The green arrow guides students and staff to a safer place in the building.

The human brain does not work well under stress. Even the brains of tactical experts are not well trained, Eckert explains.

As Paul Eckert, founder and CEO of Safepro Technologies, walks down the hallway, a green laser-projected arrow from the Soteria System proof-of-concept prototype illuminates the walls within the Innovation Center. (Dane Sheehan)

Easy-to-understand images allow even toddlers to follow the correct instructions. If another shot is fired, the system will readjust and continue to guide the individual safely. These signals also allow first responders to find active shooters faster by following the red x. Beyond that, technology can keep individuals away from fire, ammonia, chemicals, and other dangerous situations.

“As responsible for the facilities, premises and safety of this school district, I can’t tell you how exciting it is for me to be able to implement this system. Brandon Tysinger’s facilities, premises of the Clinton Community School District. , The safety officer said:

This technology may seem like it needs to be implemented in every building, but Eckert is having a hard time finding financial support for the company. So far, he obtained a US patent in August 2020, which is a big step towards his goal. The only thing blocking Eckert is the lack of funding for his project. He wants help from the school board, the legislature, and others who are passionate about public security, as this technology saves lives.

The Safepro Technologies Soteria System uses a laser projection system to display both a green arrow and a red X on the surface to guide people in the event of an emergency evacuation. (Dane Sheehan)

Financing is often a challenge for entrepreneurs and start-ups. Investors usually want to see the returns from potential clients, or at least the promises of returns, before choosing to invest in a company. Investors also want to see their passion and commitment to their founders. Paul has a lot of it. I believe that if Paul can get the money, he needs to develop a soteria system that can bring solutions to very difficult problems to the market, Johnson explains.

The UW-Whitewater Innovation Center has helped Eckert develop and sell the system. He is grateful here for his help, especially from Johnson and John Degraf. Even the senior marketing class did a marketing research on his system, which gave him great feedback. One of the students has even become part of the Safepro team. The Innovation Center has the first three prototypes of the system, showing how technology works.

For more information and demo videos, please visit https://safeprotechnologies.com/Soteria-System/.

