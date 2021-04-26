The word of innovation wraps fossil fuel subsidies





According to a new analysis, the Australian government is wrapping hundreds of millions of dollars worth of fossil fuel industry subsidies in a “language of innovation.”

The Australian Institute analyzed federal and state support for fossil fuel producers and key users in the last fiscal year and found that they received $ 10.3 billion worth of spending and tax cuts.

More than three-quarters come from the federal government, primarily through its fuel tax credit system. The rest is largely due to the support of the Queensland Government and its coal and gas industry.

The report casts doubt on the value of concessions and increased investment in non-renewable materials such as gas and controversial technologies such as carbon capture and storage. Both are popular with coalition governments and are often featured as initiatives to reduce emissions at the forefront of energy technology.

Energy and Emissions Minister Angus Taylor argues that Australia will reduce emissions through technological innovation, but downplays the role of renewable energy.

This study focuses on the recent $ 1 billion partnership between South Australia and the federal government. This focuses on gas, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage, and is an example of concerns about the tendency to dress up subsidy announcements that may not be popular with voters.

The report concludes that the government and industry no longer seem to be ignorant of fossil fuel subsidies.

Instead, they publish them and wrap them in the promised words of clean call and magical technology innovations and empty pies that will one day absolutely work.

According to the report, some federal energy projects have taken a technology-neutral approach to how they manage their money, and fossil fuel companies are reducing electricity prices and emissions with new and innovative technologies. You can receive public funds through schemes that promote you to do so.

A few years ago such [fossil fuel] The grant, which should have been quietly announced, is now central to government policy, said Rod Campbell, research director at the Australian Institute, who co-authored the report.

Australia is calming fossil fuels, and the Biden administration has pledged to phase out fossil fuels. Again, the Australian Government is against global trends and good climate policy trends.

At the state level, the fossil fuel industry receives over $ 1 billion in subsidies each year, primarily through Queensland Government spending measures, according to a study.

State subsidies are often announced as part of or support for “green” or “clean” technologies, but can also support fossil fuel companies and high-emission technologies.

The report shows that South Australian Premier Steven Marshall announced last year that he would invest $ 37 million to upgrade the Point Bonison Pier to support the state’s emerging green hydrogen industry.

However, according to a budget statement, the $ 37 million allocated to the investment actually “has important maintenance work on the pier to ensure continued use of the port for oil and gas exports. To carry out. “

The South Australian Government has also funded an energy and mining innovation hub that connects fossil fuel giants with smaller stakeholders. The Australian Institute considers state funding of $ 1.8 million to the hub as a fossil fuel subsidy.

In New South Wales, the government’s advisory group, Coal Innovation NSW, is also a way to subsidize the fossil fuel industry, according to the report. Founded in 2008, it has been allocated $ 100 million in research, development and demonstration of low-emission coal technology.

The R & D is funded by a government agency, as the Government of New South Wales currently believes that there is no socially optimal private investment in this area, according to a report from the Australian Institute.

Despite being publicly funded, not all reports on the various projects supported by the fund are publicly available and can be of poor quality.

Do you know more

