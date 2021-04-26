Free Fire Redemed code for April 26th.Get 1x Mob Boss Loot Crate Today





| Release date: Monday, April 26, 2021 10:10 [IST]

The free Fire redemption code is one of the best and easiest ways to collect rewards and upgrades in popular battle royale games. Free Fire diamonds must be shelled out if you want to upgrade or earn rewards with Free Fire. However, you can get it for free with these redemption codes.

What is a free Fire Redemed code?

As the name implies, these are the codes that help you redeem various upgrades and rewards within Free Fire. Generally, you’ll need to bombard Free Fire diamonds or upgrade your character to Wolfrah, DragonSkin, etc. to get rewards for Chrono Box, Airdrop playcards, and more. However, you can get it for free with the Free Fire redemption code.

How to get the free Fire Redeem code

The code must first be available on the website. After that, it will be displayed directly in the game app. To get it:

Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Redeem website or click this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using one of your Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei accounts.

Step 3: The page reloads and opens a dialog box where you need to enter your Free Fire redemption code. If you enter the correct Free Fire redemption code, the reward will be sent directly to the game’s email section. You can get paid by visiting the Free Fire game app and getting paid.

April 26th Free Fire Redemption Code

The April 26 Free Fire redemption code is now available. Gamers can get some rewards as usual. Today’s main code is HP5D-XHQA-NLB5 and you can get 1x Mob Boss Loot Crate for free. In addition, you can use these codes to see various rewards such as free starter packs, free dragon AK skins, and Titan Scargun skins. The April 26 Free Fire redemption code is:

HP5D-XHQA-NLB5

RRF6-WMKM-DPJV

G3MK-NDD2-4G9D

U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG

VNY3-MQWN-KEGU

6XMN-G242-VMKV

PCNF-5CQB-AJLK

SD19-RKJ1-75GR

RRF6-WMKM-DPJV

G3MK-NDD2-4G9D

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

