Vivo V21 5G India Pre-Launch Price Leak: All specifications are:





Vivo is teasing the V215G on several social media channels. So far, I’m familiar with the design as well as the camera. The V21 5G will be available on April 29th and may replace last year’s aging V20 series. So far, selfie cameras have been found to support OIS and use a high resolution 44 megapixel sensor. A recent leak revealed the details and price of the V215G.Read again-Vivo V21e spec leaks again, revealing Qualcomm chip and front design

The phone is out of the box on YouTube by King Mobiles, showing the design from every angle. The V21 5G looks familiar to last year’s V20, especially with its rectangular camera hump and multi-color gradient design. The sides are flat like the iPhone 12. The display has a drop-style notch to hold the front camera.Read more-Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme and other smartphone deals

Vivo V215G leak specification

The video also reveals the included specs, and Vivo offers it all in the V215G. The box contains a protective case, SIM ejector, USB-C to 3.5mm audio jack, 3.5mm earphones, USB-C to USB-A cable, and 33W quick charger. The phone misses the 3.5mm headphone jack, but it uses a USB-C port.Read also-The most affordable smartphone with a telephoto camera to buy in April 2021: Realme X3 SuperZoom, Samsung Galaxy A72, etc.

The video also reveals the estimated price of the V215G. The phone costs Rs 29,990, about the same as last year’s Vivo V20 Pro 5G. This means that Vivo is raising the price of the V-series this year.

Earlier leaks suggested that Vivo was switching from last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G to MediaTek Dimensity power. The V21 5G is said to rely on the Dimensity 800U chip we’ve already seen on the Realme X75G. In addition, the phone has 8GB of RAM. Users can choose from 128GB to 256GB of internal storage.

Vivo will continue to offer FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. To survive itself, the phone has a 4400mAh battery and relies on a 33W fast charging solution. Photography is equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera that supports OIS. It also comes with 8 megapixel and 2 megapixel cameras. The front camera is equipped with a 44-megapixel sensor that supports OIS.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos