India’s COVID situation: Satya Nadella broken heart, Sundar Pichai devastation





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadela expressed concern about the prevalence of COVID-19 in India and thanked the United States for mobilizing support during this crisis. Nadella tweeted that she was distressed by the current situation in India and added that she was grateful for the US government’s mobilization of support. Google CEO Sundar Pichai also tweeted that the worsening COVID crisis in India had been devastating. He said Google and Google would support Rs. Rs 13.5 billion to fund India and UNICEF to provide medicines, community support organizations, and grants to support important information.

Nadella also said Microsoft will continue to leverage its voice, resources and technology to support rescue operations and help purchase critical oxygen concentrators.

I am deeply moved by the current situation in India. I am grateful that the US Government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to support rescue efforts and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices.

Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 26, 2021

It was devastated after seeing the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google and Google employees are funding Rs 135 for @ GiveIndia, @ UNICEF’s medical supplies, organizations that support high-risk communities, and grants that help disseminate important information. https: //t.co/OHJ79iEzZH

Sundarpichai April 26, 2021

In a statement, Google India’s Sanjay Gupta Country Head and Vice President said the tech giant’s funding would include a grant from Google’s charitable division, Google.org. First, Give India will provide cash assistance to the most affected families to support their daily spending. Second, we will go to UNICEF to help deliver emergency medical supplies such as oxygen and testing equipment to the most needed places in India. It also includes donations from ongoing employee donation campaigns. To date, more than 900 Google employees have donated $ 500,000 to organizations that support high-risk, marginalized communities.

Nadella and Pichai tweet from the United States that India will continue to fight more than 300,000 daily surges and will soon have access to the raw material sources needed to expand production of the Covishield vaccine. It was sent within a few hours.

US President Joe Biden has guaranteed India’s support, saying India has “decided” to expand its support.

On Sunday, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Indian counterpart Ajit Doval in his country: “Therapeutic agents, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, PPE suits. The supply has been confirmed and it will be manufactured soon. ” Available in India “.

The United States also “urgently provides oxygen-related supplies” to help India overcome the life-threatening deficiencies of thousands of both COVID-positive and other illness-fighting patients. We are pursuing options. “

Just as India sent support to the United States because hospitals were tense in the early stages of the pandemic, the United States is determined to support India when needed. “

Meanwhile, the situation in India remains very critical as it has recorded 3.52 Rakı new infections in the last 24 hours. Another 2,806 people died from the infection on Sunday. This is the highest daily spike in fatalities. In India, despite struggling to obtain beds, oxygen supplies and ventilators in private and government health facilities, there are currently a huge number of 2.8 million active cases.

