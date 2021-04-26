Pixel 5a release date, specs: Camera specs leak as Google may have published photos taken on the following devices





The Pixel 5a is only a few months old, but it’s possible that Google has accidentally published some of the camera’s specifications. It is speculated that the company has published photos that may have been captured using future devices.

The Pixel 5a camera spec can include a 12.2MP lens

In a Google AI blog post published Friday, I explained how HDR + with brackets works on Pixel smartphones. It contained some photo samples taken with a ready-to-use Pixel device, but analysis of the information reveals some images that are presumed to have been captured using the Pixel 5a.

The photo in question is part of a photo album linked to a blog post, and some reports were able to get that image before Google seemed to delete it. The EXIF ​​data in the photo is reported to indicate that it was taken on a “Google Pixel 5a” phone. 9To5Google pointed out that the lack of a “5G” distinction may indicate that Google is still planning to launch an LTE version of the device in the future.

We can recall that Google was forced to confirm the Pixel 5a after rumors spread that the device was canceled earlier this month. Google explicitly called the device “Pixel 5a 5G” and referred to the United States and Japan as the markets to be released.

Meanwhile, the resolution of the same photo is 4032 x 3024, and XDA developers have suggested that the Pixel 5a be equipped with the leading 12.2MP lens. It is also available for Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. The same report points out. The camera used was found to have an f / 2.2 aperture and a 16mm focal length, suggesting an ultra-wide-angle sensor. However, please note that the date of the image is October 1, 2020. That is, the Pixel 5a prototype that may have been used to capture the image used an earlier version of the Google Camera app.

Pixel 5a may be released with older Snapdragon 7 series chips

The processor used for the Pixel 5a may have recently been revealed in Android 12 Developer Preview 3. A previous report from 9To5Google confirmed that the update referred to some devices called “Barbet”. This is believed to be the Pixel 5a 5G with the model identifier “sm7250” on the Android 12 update. This is the part number of the Snapdragon 765G.

Google has announced a virtual I / O conference to be held May 18-20 this year. However, the launch of the Pixel 5a can occur months later. As stated in the company’s official statement, it will be released “at the time of the introduction of the a-series phones last year.” Pixel 4a was announced in August 2020.

Featured photo by Sebastian Bednarek of Unsplash

