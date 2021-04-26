Many people will die when they go to Mars, says Elon Musk





There was much debate about how SpaceX would send its first manned mission to Mars by 2025 or at the latest 2026, and how this would pave the way for planetary colonization. CEO Elon Musk believes that humanity needs to be a multi-planetary species, but at the cost of it.

The cost is, above all, a loss of life. This is not surprising to everyone, but these missions are at risk due to the length of the journey, the harsh and unknown environment, radiation, and the psychological consequences of long-term quarantine. Death can always exist.

Or, as Musk himself said in a recent chat with the founder of the XPRIZE Foundation, Peter Diamandis, “many people will probably die first.” The chat took place on Earth Day, April 22, and focused primarily on what humans need to do to reduce carbon emissions before it’s too late. Musk participated in it for a vested interest in this topic, and he discussed the Mars mission only as to how the rocket has a very high carbon footprint.

Space-related bits start at the approximately 8.38 minute mark in the video below.

Although never defeating around the bushes, Musk admits from the beginning that sending manned missions to the Red Planet is inherently dangerous. “Going to Mars can be read like an ad for Shackleton going to Antarctica,” he says. “You know it’s dangerous. It’s unpleasant and it’s a long journey. You may not come back to life, but it’s a great adventure and a great experience … yeah Honestly, many will probably die first. “Still, it will be a” glorious adventure. ” He said everyone involved understood it, adding that millions would be happy to do it, and that SpaceX wouldn’t “force someone.”

“Humanity is the subject of life, and we have a duty to guarantee that the creatures of the earth will survive, whether it is a man-made disaster or a natural disaster, even if there is a disaster on the earth. “There is a lot of mass. Extinct,” continued Musk. “It is to ensure that if any disaster prevents a ship from going there, it will pass the threshold of self-reliance.” For the record, Musk is how the world ends. Declare yourself on the topic. But realistically, human evolution is periodic, so it is unwise to expect the current stage to last forever. Therefore, humankind must prepare for that unavoidable moment.

