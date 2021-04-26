Computer Science students at St. John’s Land have the opportunity to receive guidance from Google experts





George and his team created MaskIt with a Texas Google mentor to track the amount of waste caused by face masks.

Last August, students were contacted to invite them to attend a hackathon event named Hack for the People, an event aimed at addressing some of the world’s biggest problems.

Computer Science students at St. John’s Land, George Karabassis, Adrien Zier, and Eve Bogomil registered and soon became a team.

Sign up for the daily newsletter i Newsletter gets through the turmoil A trio of computer science students at St. John’s Land has never met and has virtually collaborated to create an app.

The trio chose to tackle environmental issues and came up with the idea of ​​creating an app named MaskIt that tracks the use of face masks and records how much waste users have caused.

At the hackathon, each team had to design the product and submit a final presentation video explaining the innovation.

Students at St. John’s Land received the Google Cloud Award from a team of 83 Hack for the People, primarily from the United States, and had the opportunity to work with them under the guidance of a Google software engineer in Texas. It was one of two teams. To make their app a reality.

George said: We got a mentorship and were really shocked that being recognized by Google was a great achievement. We didn’t really expect it.

We’ve worked with Google engineers to learn a lot and work on completing the app in parallel with our research. This was a challenge as we are all in the second and third years and there seems to be another challenge each week.

I took over the development of the app and led the team. There, Adrian worked on UX and UI design, and Eve got masks, illustrations, sketches, and research data.

At the end of the mentorship program, between April 26th and 30th, 14 teams were based in the United States and 15 teams were invited to demonstrate their work with Google judges. We are the only team based outside the United States!

Currently, the team is virtually preparing to present their ideas to Google’s renowned jury on Tuesday, and plans to release MaskIt on both Apple and Android app stores next month.

George now wants young people to be motivated to take on new and difficult challenges without giving up on the first hurdle.

He added: A very important lesson I have learned from this process is to seize as many opportunities as possible. In addition to this tournament, I have previously participated in five other similar tournaments. Of course, it’s different from the team, but I participated with different people every time.

At my first tournament, I and my team were one of the last of about 18 teams, with no mention from the judges.

I think it’s very important not to give up on the first or second attempt.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the trio haven’t met in person yet and are effectively collaborating on the app.

