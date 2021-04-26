CMB and Euronav on Antwerp’s new Plug and Play maritime innovation platform





Plug and Play, a global innovation platform, has announced the launch of its first maritime program in Antwerp, along with Silicon Valley’s renowned and founding partners Antwerp City, CMB, DXC Technology, Euronav and the Port of Antwerp. The purpose of this program is to connect international start-ups with founding partners, pilot technology and drive the future of maritime affairs.

Plug and Play Maritime will strengthen an innovative startup ecosystem centered on the sailor sector, led by a local team of four, bring new technology and entrepreneurs to the region, enabling technology and business development. I am aiming for that. Plug and Play Maritime will be located on the pre-campus of the Maritime Campus Antwerp.

The launch of the first maritime platform in Antwerp marks the beginning of a new voyage in Plug and Play. Saeed Amidi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Plug and Play, wants to support its founding partners and existing local innovation communities through a global ecosystem through collaboration between influential startups and businesses.

Early technical areas for reconnaissance include clean fuel and energy, the Internet of Big Data and Things, future logistics, efficient transportation, autonomous vessels, and sensors.

So far, there are world-class ports such as Antwerp and Japan’s world-class maritime industry. Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB (pictured), commented that we need to look ahead to maintain our position. Working with partners expands the scale of know-how and capabilities, bringing R & D and innovation. This keeps you up to date with new evolutions in the industry.

The basis of Plug and Play Maritime is a 12-week open innovation program that runs twice a year. Each program welcomes more than 20 selected international startups that meet the specific technical needs of its founding partners. Partner startups and business units work together with pilots and proof-of-concepts for production implementation. The goal is to complete at least one collaborative project per startup and showcase it at EXPO Day, the final and final event of each program.

As one of the world’s leading ports, Antwerp aims to be the port of the future. We believe that Plug and Play Maritime is an important milestone in raising our port to the next international level and positioning it as a major innovation platform. Vandermeiren, CEO of the Port of Antwerp.

