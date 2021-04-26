COVID-19: Google Announces New US $ 18 Million Funding for Crisis India





Google announced on Monday Rs 135 (US $ 18 million) in new funding to India as India struggles to contain the second deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“India is currently in the most difficult time of the pandemic to date. The Google community and their families are also experiencing devastating consequences. No more as a company to ensure that people have access to information. I’m asking myself if I can do it. I’ll give you the support you need to keep your family and community healthy and safe, “Google India wrote in a blog post.

The US $ 18 million fund includes two grants from Google.org, Google’s charitable arm, for a total of 20 rupees.

Give India, a non-profit organization in India, provides cash assistance to families most affected by the crisis to support their daily expenses. UNICEF-Helps deliver emergency medical supplies such as oxygen and testing equipment to the most needed locations in the country.

The funding also includes donations from Google employees who have previously donated Rs 3.7 to organizations that support high-risk, socially left-behind communities. In addition, it includes enhanced support for Ad Grant for public health information campaigns. This includes an additional Ad Grant Rs112 Crore (US $ 15 million) to local health authorities and nonprofits.

Google also said it is working closely with organizations such as the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support vaccine awareness initiatives.

Recently, the company conducted a workshop with more than 200 health authorities to learn how to use YouTube to reach viewers across Indian languages. In addition, Google Pay has added support for public donations to several non-governmental organizations.

“Google will continue to work with local governments, partners and communities to provide people with tools to stay healthy and safe. We will work together to overcome this difficult time,” said search giant. Told.

