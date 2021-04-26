Nokia smartphone, 5G, 108 megapixel pentaria camera setup is working.May be Nokia X50: Report





Nokia is developing a 5G smartphone that may come with a 108-megapixel pentaria camera setup, according to the report. In addition, the smartphone in question could be called the Nokia X50 and could be launched in the third quarter of 2021. In addition, smartphone specifications are also published on the Internet. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC and may have a display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Your phone may have a large battery of 6,000mAh.

Nokia PowerUser reports that the Nokia X50 may be the successor to the Nokia 8.3 5G, with 5G smartphones running for some time. It is said to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC, which has not been released yet.

Another highlight, called the Nokia X50 smartphone, is the Pentalia camera setup, which is claimed to have a 108-megapixel primary sensor. According to the report, the primary sensor is complemented by ultra-wide-angle, depth, macro and telephoto cameras. In addition, this Nokia smartphone is expected to feature Zeiss optics and OZO audio technology, similar to Nokia 8.3 5G.

When it comes to displays, the Nokia X50 may have a 6.5-inch QHD + display with PureDisplay V4. According to reports, the display has a refresh rate of 120Hz, and smartphones could have a 6,000mAh battery. According to another report, Nokia’s two smartphones are TUV certified. One of them has a capacity of 6,000mAh that supports 22W fast charging.

Recently, reports show that the Nokia X20 does not come with a wall charger to mitigate the environmental impact of recently launched smartphones. The report also states that smartphone back cases are 100% compostable.

Sourabh Kulesh is the chief sub-editor of Gadgets 360. He has worked for daily newspapers, news agencies and magazines nationwide and is currently writing technology news online. He has knowledge of a wide range of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise, and consumer technology.





