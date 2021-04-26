Microsoft Releases First Beta of Office 2021 for Mac





The first pre-release version of Office 2021 for Mac has been released to Microsoft Beta Testers.

Compared to the current version of Office (available from 59.99 / $ 69.99 / year or 5.99 / $ 6.99 / month via Microsoft 365 subscription), there are relatively few visible changes. However, there are some important new features such as line focus designed to reduce distraction when writing text by focusing on one line at a time, and XLOOKUP which makes it easier to search in Excel documents. .. You can also record a narrated slideshow in PowerPoint.

To use Office 2021, you need a Mac with at least 4GB of working memory and 10GB of free storage space. Available only as a 64-bit version, it currently supports macOS Big Sur, Catalina, and Mojave. Microsoft has stated that it will end support for these oldest ones in order to add support when a new version of macOS is released.

Fortunately, and perhaps the most important upgrade from previous versions, the office suite includes the latest versions of the Mac mini, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and (as of April 2021) iMac Intel processors and M1s. Optimized for both chips. .. Therefore, you should be able to get the best performance no matter which model you are using.

If all goes according to plan, the final public version of Office 2021 for Mac will be released sometime in the fall.

If you want to know more about Office 2021, please visit Microsoft’s website. The Office for Mac Buying Guide describes all the different versions of the software and helps you find the option that best fits your needs and budget.

This article was originally published in Macworld Sweden. Translated by David Price.

