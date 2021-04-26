Thanks to Coronavirus Helpers: Google Doodle thanks healthcare professionals for their “continuous” efforts as the global battle with Covid-19 continues.





As the world continues to tackle the pandemic, Google thanked healthcare professionals, doctors and researchers on Monday for its tireless efforts to find a way to fight Covid-19.

“This #WorldImmunizationWeek would like to thank all public health professionals and scientific researchers for their tireless efforts to find a way to defeat COVID-19,” Google wrote on Twitter with a gif. .. It has been more than a year since the virus spread throughout the country, affecting people physically, emotionally and economically, and the world slowly began to shut down.

This #WorldImmunizationWeek would like to thank all public health workers and scientific researchers working at https://t.co/vhor6H18XV.

— Google India (@GoogleIndia) 1619411429000

Although some countries have succeeded in keeping track of the ongoing virus, India still gasps for oxygen badly. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said today that he was “ravaged” after seeing the worsening of the Covid crisis in India, adding that Google would donate 135 rupees to India and UNICEF to help the country. ..

It was devastated after seeing the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google and Google employees have funded https://t.co/yOiEFLFiCy for Rs 135.

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) 1619409234000 On Monday, the country reported more than 3,52,991 fresh coronavirus cases with daily highs, causing approximately 2,812 casualties in the last 24 hours. This is the fifth consecutive day in which India has recorded more than Rs 30,000 Covid-19 cases and the total number of cases has exceeded 17 million. Currently, the country is significantly deficient in oxygen, but some states impose blockades or curfew to control the spread of the virus.

Delhi has witnessed the harsh conditions of hospitals running out of beds to accommodate Covid’s patients and parks, and the city’s parking lots turning into crematoriums, for everyone over the age of 18 on Monday. Announced free vaccination. We have joined the list of states that have already promised free Covid vaccines to citizens, such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Kerala and Chatisgar.

On Sunday, Delhi extended the six-day blockade for another week, but Maharashtra has already taken some mitigation measures to blockade it. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and other states have also imposed curfew in various parts of the state following the rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

