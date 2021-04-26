Reactor21 Accelerator Startup Announced-Med-Tech Innovation





Health Venture Lab, along with GE Healthcare and EIT Health, will nominate 21 teams to participate in the Reactor21 MedTech Accelerator to drive innovation in addressing challenges in the areas of medical imaging, AI solutions and hospital optimization processes.

Despite the restrictive measures associated with the economic crisis and pandemics, companies continue to show an interest in digital health innovation and openness to research, piloting new technologies.

Endre Ascsillan, Vice President of GECEE, co-founder of Health Venture Lab, said: Medtech is gaining incredible momentum and innovators need all the support to adapt to the new demands of the market. Everyone knows that innovation requires inspiration. GE Healthcare is committed to building a competitive ecosystem to drive intelligent and dynamic healthcare innovation as it is today. Health Venture Lab has launched its fourth batch and is proud to receive a record number of applications this year. With the support of GE experts, you can inspire your team and help Reactor empower your team with typical mentoring, coaching, and networking to strengthen your business. Congratulations to the team of GE, a start-up company celebrating their 129th birthday.

Recognizing the need to enhance digital health implementations, Health Venture Lab launched its fourth Reactor MedTech Accelerator in April 2021. Reactor provides knowledge and valuable insights into commercializing digital health products and modifying development models for new markets, minimizing the number of possible errors and making Death Valley faster and smoother.

HVL has accepted more than 110 applicants with a broad geographic and innovative portfolio. Finalists represent Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, and other applicants are Denmark, Estonia, Luxemburg, Poland and Portugal. , From Romania, Russia and the United States. state.

Daniel Szemerey, co-founder and managing director of Heath Venture Lab, said: Founders have the opportunity to interact through lectures, speed dates, and one-on-one consultations. The Health Venture Lab offers a strong combination of entrepreneurial mentors, healthcare professionals, and a strong community to support the 2021 cohort on the road from early prototypes to customer products. Health Venture Lab keeps close contact with the cohort after graduation, provides ongoing support to graduates, and links with ecosystem partners to help shift business creation efforts to the international level. I will.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos