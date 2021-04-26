Vivo iQOO 7 Legend brings BMW M brand gaming specs to the global market





Over the past few years, Vivo has grown steadily in the smartphone market and is now one of the top five phone brands in the world. Like other major phone makers these days, Vivo has its own sub-brand. Independent iQOO aims to be a young market with different tastes and needs. One of those needs is especially the speed and performance of the game. That’s what the new iQOO 7 Series promises to offer. Especially the iQOO7 Legend, which emphasizes the specifications of monster games by hitting the name of BMW’s motorsports.

The iQOO 7 Legend boasts the latest Snapdragon 888 for all power supplies, but 4000 mAh, which supports 66W flash charge, is the literal power supply for the phone. 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage also demonstrates its high speed. A little credible about it is that the BMW M’s three-color scheme runs around the back of the phone, not only as a theme, but as an integral part of its design.

iQOO 7 Legend is built for games as well as its raw processing power. Below the 6.62-inch 120Hz FHD + display is a special pressure sensor that provides more tactile feedback when using the on-screen controls. The dual linear motors on the left and right sides of the phone (when held horizontally) also try to recreate the feel of a game controller, but the Monster Beat dual speakers are the audio fidelity often sought by more discerning mobile gamers. Improve the degree.

Although not completely underpowered, Vivo also has an iQOO7 that looks like a traditional high-end premium flagship running on the Snapdragon 870 processor. It shares many similarities with the BMW brand brothers, including the 48MP main camera with OIS and the 13MP wide-angle and macro shooter. However, instead of the iQOO 7 Legend’s 13MP Pro Portrait camera, you can only get a 2MP monochrome depth sensor.

Both phones run Vivo’s Funtouch OS 11.1, which is based on Android 11. It has an extended RAM feature that allocates 3GB of internal storage to use as memory to cache running apps. After a successful launch in China, Vivo will launch the iQOO7 series in India and other international markets. Availability and pricing in other countries have not yet been announced.

