April 26 Garena’s “Free Fire” Code: A complete list of codes, rewards, and how to get them





Garena’s “Free Fire” redemption code was released on Monday, April 26th. For players who want to receive various rewards such as new items and cosmetics, just go to the right place to know all the possible codes you can enter to get a gift.

“Free Fire” may be slow at first, but Garena guarantees fans won’t be disappointed this time. This guide provides step-by-step instructions for using the code and each benefit.

How to get a “Free Fire” redemption code

(Photo: Garena Free Fire)

According to the latest Gizbot report, the code is available on the game’s official website. Let’s go through the simple steps to get them without any further hassle.

Go to the official “Free Fire” redemption website. You can access it by clicking here.

Now that you’ve visited the site, you can log in to your account. To enable it, make sure you have one of Huawei Apple, Facebook, Google, or VK accounts.

Finally, you can click on the dialog box where you can enter your Free Fire redemption code. After entering the code correctly, check your email to get everything. You can also access the “Free Fire” game app and collect rewards.

Also read: Top 3 Free Fire Emulators Available in 2020

Free Fire Redeem code for EU servers

Mostly, there are exclusive codes that can only be used by European players. If you’re a European player playing “Free Fire”, don’t miss this special code. Get instantly memorable rewards.

Usage code: PCNF5CQBAJLK

If you enter the code successfully, you will receive a Wolfrahh, Double EXP card, Chrono Box (x3), Universal Fragment (x100), and a Summon Airdrop Playcard valid for 30 days.

April 26th Other “Free Fire” Garena Code

To receive a Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card, Kitty Pet, Bolt Parachute, or FFWC Backpack, enter the following code:

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

To receive T-shirt Town, Ford, Kelly, Gold Box (x3) and Men’s Leather Pants, enter the following code.

Note: These codes are only available to European server players. If you are from another region such as the United States or Asia, you are not eligible to receive the above benefits.

If you use a code in another region, you will see the message “Not available. This code is not available in your region.”

Garena’Free Fire’Redeem April Code (Gunskin)

According to Insidesport, the April Gunskin redemption codes available are:

JCDK-CNJE-5RTR

3RXG-5T54-4E3E

FDDF- VVVF-DCDD

EDXX-DSZS-SDFG

KLLP-DJHD-DBJD

HDFH-DNBH-NDJL

VFHH-NCBU-SADF

MNHG-OLDU-AXDV

BMNC-EDHC-SENC

KCKD-DXDD-GVGV

JHND-CXSD-DDGF

XFDD-GDFG-YYYY

SSFF-EGBF-BHFG

VDGF-CVBF-DGVD

VFGV-JMCK-DMHN

NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK

XJDJ-GFVD-FKVH

XKDN-98ND-DMNJ

CDDF-DGCD-FGTD

JDCJ-FJGG-DSHO

DJHD-GSDU-EHJP

DJHN-DSBB-BGFR

KILO-LOJH-UYOP

You can play “Garena FreeFire” on your device regardless of whether you are an Android or iOS user. Since its official launch in 2019, it has become a worldwide hit when it comes to battle royale games.

In the same year, the Google Play Store declared it “the most popular voting game.” In November 2019, it was reported to have made more than $ 1 billion in profits worldwide. In May 2020, we recorded more than 80 million active players per day worldwide.

Related article: Fortnite Alternative: Here’s a list of mobile shooters on iOS and Android-PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile and more!

This article is owned by TechTimes

Joseph Henry Screenplay Works

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos