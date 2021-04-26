Google will shut down the question and answer feature on April 30th





Search engine giant Google has announced in an email that it will stop asking and answering questions by the end of this month (April).

This means that the tech giant will stop displaying the frequently asked questions and answers that normally appear above search results.

Google emailed the intent to the user by saying:

I received this email because I created one or more questions or answers on Google.

Thank you for asking a question and sharing your knowledge on Google. I decided to disable the search question and answer feature.

As of April 30th, we will stop displaying questions and answers created by Google Search, and as of June 30th, they will be deleted from the posting page.

The question and answer feature was introduced just a few years ago. It occupies the top position in related search results with answers to queries and some related questions.

Tap any of the options to extend the functionality and allow the user to provide a short and easy answer to the query while adding a question to the list.

Most of the answers to the questions were full of content from publishers.

Users can also upload the same answer, and Google decides to display the most relevant and well-researched answers in the search results.

How do I download all the questions and solutions?

Google will allow all users to download all the questions and answers asked by June 30th, even if they are removed from the search query page from April 30th.

To download the questions and answers, you need to click here to use the Google Takeout service.

After logging in, sign in to your account,[投稿の検索]You need to select an option. This will create a record of all posts that are questions and answers.

After the record is generated, you will be notified by email with a download link.

Are you still interested in being found on Google search engines?

If you want your profile or your organization’s profile to continue to appear in search results, you may be able to create your personal personal card.

New features spotlight current websites or social media profiles. To access this feature, type “add me to search”, search on a Google search engine, and follow the steps.

