New ASU dormitory for next fall semester





Rendering of Fillmore in the first dormitory building on the ASU Downtown Phoenix Campus. (Photo from Studio Ma)

ASU’s Downtown Phoenix Campus’ new residential community will open in time for the fall semester of 2021.

Taylor Place has been the only dormitory facility on the Downtown Phoenix Campus since it opened in 2008. All first-year students on the Downtown Phoenix Campus are expected to live in Taylor Place. Fortunately, Fillmore on First offers students another housing option.

This new option is exciting for many students to have another housing option available.

I’m really excited to live there. Being with other students seems like a very supportive environment and someone who is really passionate about working with other students on creative projects. ASU student Maja Peirce is a minor in fashion and looks forward to connecting with fashion students here at fashion school.

Fillmore on First is located on the ASU Downtown Phoenix Campus on the southwest corner of 1st Avenue and Fillmore Street, just west of the Student Center at the Post Office. The housing community is still under construction, but will be reflected on the ASU map once construction is complete.

According to a spokesperson for University Housing, Fillmore on First is strategically located near downtown Phoenix, and performing arts, visual arts, fashion and industrial design are in the city’s creative entrepreneurial spirit. The next wave of tied built-in programs.

Fillmore on First is close to Walter Cronkite Journalism Mass Communication School, University Center, Post Office Student Center and Downtown Civic Space Park. The residential community is within walking distance of many restaurants, sporting events and shopping areas.

The dormitory serves as a home for college-educated students in their third year and above. Fillmore on First also serves as a student home for the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

The 16-story building, 283,000 square feet, serves as a living space for a community of up to 550 students.

Fillmore on First is a 13-story apartment-style student home on top of a three-story high-tech innovation hub for the arts for academic programs such as design, popular music, and fashion.

Fillmore on First is an apartment style with a 24-hour security desk and onsite management staff. Floor plan options include 2 beds and 2 baths. 4 beds and 2 baths. And the floor plan of the studio.

Fillmore on First facilities include a full-sized bed, a full kitchen with upgraded appliances, a separate bedroom, and laundry facilities on the floor. All entrances to the building are electronically monitored.

No information on rent or charges has been released yet.

In addition to booking your home, you will need to fill out a secondary application. Both applications are on the ASU housing site. The application will be reviewed every two weeks and the applicant will be sent an email notifying them of their acceptance.

The community aims to integrate entrepreneurship and community-focused programs to provide studios, classrooms, offices, exhibitions and event spaces. The apartment-style dormitory also offers a workshop area in the manufacturer’s space with special environmental systems and equipment.

Fillmore on First is designed as a multi-faceted learning community that helps Sun Devils implement innovation. The first three floors of Fillmore on First will be a state-of-the-art academic space that brings together many disciplines to encourage. Innovation and entrepreneurship, spokesman said.

