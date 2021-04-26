Moto G20 with quad camera, 90Hz display, etc.





The Moto G20 made its debut in Europe with the Unisoc T700 SoC, 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery and more.

The Moto G family of Motorola smartphones is witnessing another new member with the launch of the Moto G20, which will emerge as an entry-level smartphone in Europe. The Moto G20 has an IPS LCD display and is equipped with the Unisoc T700 chipset.

The Moto G20 is available in Breeze Blue and Flamingo Pink colors. The European retail price is set at 149 euros (about 13,400 rupees) and the first sale is scheduled for later this week.

Moto G20 specifications

The Moto G20 features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD + display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The phone features an 8-core Unisoc T700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. Storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a hybrid SIM solution.

The rear quad camera setup includes a 48-megapixel f / 1.7 main sensor, an 8-megapixel f / 2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel macro sensors, each with an f / 2.4 aperture. It has a depth sensor. Selfies are processed by a 13MP sensor housed in a water drop style notch.

Connection options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. The Moto G20 is backed up by a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It’s also IP52 water resistant and has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side.

