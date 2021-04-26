iQOO 7 Legend is now available on SD888, 66W charging, 120Hz display and more





iQOO has announced a brand new flagship, the iQOO 7 Legend. This smartphone is made of metal and glass and has a flat display. The display has a really thin bezel and has three cameras on the back.

The phone has a display camera hole in the center of the top of the display. There are vertical stripes on the back of this phone, which the company calls “racing stripes”.

iQOO 7 Legend offers Snapdragon 888 SoC, 66W charging, 4 cameras and more

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and features a 6.62 inch fullHD + (2400 x 1080) AMOLED display. It’s a 120Hz display, supports HDR10 + content and is extremely bright (maximum brightness 1,300 knits).

The device has 8GB / 12GB (LPDDR5) RAM and 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal storage. Android 11 comes pre-installed on your phone with Funtouch OS 11.1.

The package includes a 4,000mAh battery and supports 66W fast wired charging. Wireless charging is not included. The phone has a huge vapor chamber and a liquid cooling system for all your gaming needs.

The 48-megapixel main camera (Sony’s IMX598 sensor) is supported by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (120 degree FoV) and also functions as a macro camera. A 13-megapixel portrait camera (50mm lens) is also included. There is one 16 megapixel camera on the front.

The phone includes two speakers and offers Hi-Res certification. It comes with Bluetooth 5.2 and supports 5G connectivity.

iQOO 7 Legend:

iQOO 7 is a more affordable variation of “Legend”.

In addition to this phone announcement, iQOO also announced iQOO 7. This is a slightly less powerful variant of “Legend”. It comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC and has a design very similar to the “Legend”.

This handset offers a slightly larger battery, a 4,400mAh unit and also supports 66W charging. The main camera and ultra-wide camera are the same, but the third camera is a 2 megapixel monaural unit. The front camera is the same.

The phone display is the same as the “legend”, and the same is true for Bluetooth and speakers. The software is the same, but the phone has 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. The 8GB RAM unit has both 128GB and 256GB flavors, and the 12GB RAM variant contains 256GB of storage.

These two phones are intended to be sold in markets other than China. At this time only Indian prices are known and other price tags will be announced shortly. For example, iQOO 7 Legend starts at Rs 31,990 ($ 482). This is, of course, quite affordable for the Snapdragon 888’s flagship.

QOO 7:

