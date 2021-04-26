Tamil Nadu polls spend more on Google Ads than the 2019 general election





With more and more Indians connecting to the internet, online advertising and political messages have never seemed as important as they are today. Nowhere is this more obvious than Tamil Nadu, where political parties have spent at least Rs 3.3 billion on Google Ads. In past state elections in Maharashtra (2019) and Delhi (2020), the value of such ads was less than 500 million rupees, a mint analysis of Google’s ad data shows.

According to the analysis, Tamil Nadu elections have been more expensive for Google Ads than any other election in the country since February 2019. This includes the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. However, please note that online advertising spending prior to February 2019 has not been published and is not part of the analysis. Therefore, the 2019 Lok Sabha poll spending estimates may be a bit undervalued.

Google didn’t identify the parties to the third-party ads, so we had to look at the ads (or pages) promoting each party and identify them individually. The sample only considered advertisers who paid at least 50,000 to run their ads.

Analysis shows that both Dravidian parties, DMK and AIADMK, spend more than any other regional party in recent Google elections. Unusual for incumbents, AIADMK spends less than one-third of what DMK spent in recent elections. On Facebook, the gap between the two is small, but DMK still leads AIAD MK.

Facebook ads

Facebook doesn’t provide time series data in the same detailed format as Google, but it does provide data on advertising spending in recent months. And of all the states that saw this year’s poll, West Bengal’s ruling Trinamor parliament spent the most.

DMK and AIAD MK are also following Trinamool on Facebook. This suggests that the total spending of online polls by Dravidian parties (Google and Facebook) is higher than the costumes of any other state region that has witnessed recent elections. Intensifying competition in Tamil Nadu, the reach of digital platforms, and the high interests involved in controlling one of India’s wealthiest states all allow parties to spend more on social media and online campaigns. It may be driving. The rebirth of Stalin-led DMK as a digitally friendly outfit may also have contributed to the surge in digital spending, encouraging rival AIAD MK to be somewhat comparable to such spending.

Traditional spending

On Facebook, BJP also spends a fair amount of money across the state, but spending less than some of the major local parties in the dispute. BJPs spent on traditional poll spending (such as rallies and hoarding) can be higher than other political parties.

Traditional spending data is usually underreported and actual spending can differ materially from what the parties have declared. A recent study by political scientists Ashwani Kumar, Souradeep Banerjee, and Shashwat Dhar, based on fieldwork in two constituencies during the 2017 Gujarat Legislature elections, found that actual spending was 10 compared to the candidate’s declaration. It suggests that it can more than double.

Even with regard to declared spending, Tamil Nadu elections seem to be relatively expensive. Compared to other states currently elected, Tamil Nadu candidates have declared higher spending in the previous parliamentary election cycle.

Wealth and power

States such as Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have historically increased election spending due to their highly stakeholder and wealthy industrialized nations, said political scientist Raffle Berma.

Therefore, high advertising spending in Tamil Nadu may reflect a competitive investment to earn future rewards when rival Dravidian parties return to power. Even beyond Tamil Nadu, the link between wealth and power has become closer over the last few decades, a study by political scientist Milan Weishnaf suggests. Intensifying election competition will encourage political parties to favor rich, criminal records who are more likely to win than poor candidates.

Between 2004 and 2014, candidates from the wealthiest group had a 23% chance of winning the Lok Sabha poll. According to a Vaishnavs survey, this was only 1% for the least wealthy candidates.

We hope that as political spending moves to digital media and becomes more transparent, this will spark widespread debate about election funding and national spending.

