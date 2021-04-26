Samsung Galaxy S21FE can pack a larger battery than regular Galaxy S21





Each new Galaxy S phone seems to lead to a more affordable Fan Edition sooner or later. We hope to see the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in the coming months, and you may have learned a little more about one of its key specs. ..

According to sources contacting the Galaxy Club, the Galaxy S21 FE boots with a 4,500mAh battery, which is more than the 4,000mAh battery in the regular Galaxy S21 flagship, but a bit short of the S21 Plus and 5,000 4,800mAh batteries. I will. One mAh for S21 Ultra.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a battery with a capacity of 4,500mAh, following the standard Galaxy S20 (4,000mAh), Galaxy S20 Plus (4,500mAh), and Galaxy S20 Ultra (5,000mAh).

Last year we found that the FE version of the Galaxy phone matched the battery capacity of the Plus model (4,500mAh), but this year it hasn’t happened (4,500mAh vs. 4,800mAh). However, battery life is more than milliamps, so we expect longer charging intervals.

Latest rumors

I’ve already heard a lot about what the Samsung Galaxy S21FE offers: just a few days ago I saw an unofficial mobile phone rendering showing a design very similar to the rest of the Galaxy S21 family (you). I hope).

We also know that selfie cameras will be upgraded from cameras in the Galaxy S21 to 32MP cameras, so selfies and group shots should look better than ever.

The colors we expect are white, gray, purple, pink and light green, but like all this information, nothing has been confirmed until Samsung says. The Snapdragon 888 chipset runs the show and the card must have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

But what about that very important price? The Galaxy S21 was first launched for $ 799 / £ 769 / AU $ 1,249, so expect something significantly lower. Some sources made a big announcement in August, so it may not take long to wait for prices and specifications to become official.

Via Sam Mobile

