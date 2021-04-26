Shining Houses Google Maps | Bewildered by Google Maps Shining Houses, netizens brand them as “alien lasers”





Netizens puzzled by the shining house on Google Maps

Google Maps is one of the applications used in the world. It tracks your location and destination and shows the distance between two points, your estimated time of arrival, and common traffic conditions on various roads in cities and towns.

The app also displays real-time cars, bicycles, lampposts and traffic lights from different locations, taken with a 360 degree camera. It can be said that life is easier and better.

But from time to time, the application captures and shares images that may be a bit unbelievable. And some of these have become viral on social media in the last few years.

Just a few days ago, a Google Maps user recently discovered a man who appeared to be defecating in public. A rare scene was captured in the city of Roosendaal in the Netherlands.

Recent images of Google Maps that have puzzled users around the world show homes that look shining, and many brands are evidence of “alien lasers.”

This photo was recently uploaded to Reddit by user u / xmaxer. This user writes that it was taken from an island off the coast of the island.

In the original post, “I found these houses that are very brightly lit (in contrast, I can see that another house is normal). What this is and why it is shining. Is anyone thinking? “

The house reflects sunlight or looks like a jewel. Immediately after the image was shared, many went to the comments section and provided a theory of what it was.

The user writes: “Laser. It’s an alien laser.”

But many have said that light is just a reflection of the sun.

“We saw this effect in factories with glass office towers and glass roof panels. It happened that it was some kind of glass that directly captured the angle of the sun,” another person wrote.

